New 20 room extension opens at St John’s Communty Hospital

A new 20 room extension has opened at St John’s Community Hospital in Sligo.

The new rooms are part of ongoing construction works in the community hospital in Ballytivnan which includes the upgrading of two wings. It’s hoped works on both wings, which includes the construction of two new buildings, will be completed by the end of February 2022.

Director of Nursing at St John’s, Melissa Kelly said “The building works in St Johns have been a long process as such and

something that was spoken about for many years. So to see it happening is a major thing for the residents and the people of Sligo. Due to COVID-19 the four existing units were to be upgraded first but it was felt that the building of the new 20 single rooms would be a better schedule of works as the builders could work outside the hospital and thus reduce the risk to residents.

“Thankfully this worked well and the 20 single rooms were built and these are now operational. These single rooms are state of the art en-suite rooms. The residents have remarked that they feel like they are in the Ritz Carlton!”

Frank Morrison, HSE Head of Service Older Persons said: “The new rooms mark the first in a three part series of building works at St John’s. Once all works are completed early next year, St John’s will not only offer residents the best of care, but also the most comfortable and modern of surroundings in which to receive it. We are delighted to see how the works have progressed with little or no impact on the residents.”