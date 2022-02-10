New 166 acre woodland park for County Sligo at Collooney

Site of the new woodland park in Collooney, County Sligo.

Collooney has been chosen as a site within the Native Woodland Conversation Scheme with work already started on several new walking trails.

The site is located adjacent to Cloonamahon, West of the N4 and in total

comprises of land owned by the HSE (105 acres), Coillte (40 acres) and

Western Forestry (21 acres).

The site has attracted funding from the Native Woodland Scheme (NWS) which aims to incentivise bodies to put surplus land into native woodland which will in turn enhance the protection of Ireland's native woodlands and biodiversity. Its focus is on native species, minimal site disturbance and long-term ‘close-to-nature’ management.

Planting and the building of the walking trails has just begun on the site by

the contractor. Stakeholders in the project include the HSE, Coillte,

Western Forestry and Sligo County Council.

Councillor Thomas Walsh has welcomed news from the news. “The facility will have multiple walking trails including a woodland walk, picnic areas, a recreational play area, accompanying map boards and signage and will also have the potential to link to the Greenway.

"This is phase one of the project and I am confident it will be completed in 2022 giving people access the trails and recreational play space. Phase two of the project will include reconstructing existing woodland and forming trails to the adjacent Toberscanavan Loughs.

“I want to commend the work of the stakeholders on the project over the

last 16 months and welcome this project as a game changer for the Collooney area. This has the potential to be further developed and I will work with the stakeholders to ensure a wider strategy is put in place. “Further projects on the site could include zip lining, water sports, digital

hub, eco-tourism facilities and sensory gardens. The

new facility will be launched by Minister of State at Department of

Agriculture Food & the Marine, Pippa Hackett T.D. in the coming

weeks at a sod turning event”.