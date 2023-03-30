Native county always wins out in loyalty battle between Sligo and Leitrim

The last round of the National League, Division Four Sligo -v- Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon. It wouldn’t, in the overall scheme of things, be the most important match in the National League programme for Sunday the 27th of March 2023.

However, if you are from Leitrim or Sligo and to the victor goes the opportunity to play in Croke Park it took on a meaning far more significant than a normal League encounter.

Truthfully, I hadn’t been at a National League match since before the pandemic and then it was usually to Markievcz Park to watch Sligo.

Of course, I followed Leitrim on Ocean FM. In fact, for many years I was a member of the Leitrim Supporter’s Club.

I was also a member of the Sligo Supporter’s Club.

Years ago, when my late great friend, Kieran McDermott was selling tickets he informed me that I had won €100, but that he would use that money for payment of the next year’s ticket.

Having just returned from celebrating a significant birthday at a Champions League match in Naples, Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt, I was in sporting mode and looking forward to transferring my sporting allegiance to Gaelic football.

This match had afforded me the opportunity to see at first hand Victor Oshiman who might be Manchester United’s replacement for their goalscoring Centre forward Wout Weghorst.

Statistically Weghorst scores one goal in 11.6 chances and his last goal scoring spree was in the U9 league in Holland many years ago.

Having grown up in Dromahair, and spent four years as a teacher in Carrigallen, but having lived two thirds of my life in Sligo it was certainly a case of divided loyalties and mixed emotions, but if the truth be told in a head-to-head confrontation between Sligo and Leitrim, I would always support Leitrim.

The aphorism “a savage loves his native shore” is certainly true.

Furthermore, having played in goals for Leitrim U16’s and the minor team for a few years, albeit at a time when North Leitrim were very badly represented on its county teams and when you got on the team sometimes it was hard enough to get off.

I can still recall my first game for Leitrim when I came on as a sub goalkeeper and we were 4-4 to 5 points down.

In those days there was only one jersey, and the goalkeeper was transferring it to me in the goal mouth when a Mayo forward shot and whilst the jersey was still over my head it cannoned off me.

Apparently, a supporter on the sideline said, “the new fella is a lot better than the last fella”.

In the week preceding the Leitrim/Sligo match I spoke to a number of sporting friends as to whether they were attending thegame in Carrick.

The response was “what match?” That answered that. I checked the weather forecast and Sunday was promised to be the best day of the weekend.

No raincoat needed for this event, better bring a baseball cap, when you are follicly challenged. You could get sunburned in March. One O’clock throw-in was most unusual so I decide to have the full breakfast before I travel.

During preparation, it suddenly dawned on me – Mass. I immediately turn on Church TV. Not being overly religious but remembering back to a day Leitrim Vocational School qualified for a national final in 1974.

This match was the preliminary to a National League final between Mayo and Kerry when John Egan scored an equalising goal with the last kick of the game and beat Mayo in the replay.

I vividly recalled a flat mate not getting up in time for Sunday Mass. There were no evening masses in the 1970’s whilst we were in University and as Leitrim were playing Carlow, we certainly felt we were going to be present when our county won a national title.

Unfortunately, Carlow won well and instead of blaming the Leitrim team we criticised our flat mate for missing Mass.

Whilst I cooked the breakfast, I heard a little bit of Fr. Jim Murray’s sermon from Carraroe and felt that at least that was one bullet that had been dodged.

The next issue was what route to take to Pairc Seán MacDiarmada.

If I go on the main road I will get caught at the bridge in Carrick. Why not travel the path less trodden and the roads that I was most familiar with.

The route I chose was Sligo to Ballyfarnon, then onto Keadue and Leitrim Village following on past Kiltoghert Creamery and park in the IDA car park at the back of the main stand.

In a former life when I was living in Sligo but teaching in Carrigallen I drove this road every day for four years.

When one added in law lectures in UCG I was travelling fifty thousand miles a year. Outside Drumshanbo was a turn which started with an S bend and finished with a double S bend.

I often described the road as being like a ploughed field that was never let out and one which I recommended to all my constipated friends.

Just on the outside of the grounds I met a Leitrim friend and his wife. “Do you come to many Leitrim matches?” I asked.

“We never miss one” he replied. “ Our son is on the panel and while he is not starting today, he will hopefully come on.” Isn’t it amazing about parental pride and how vicariously we live through the achievements of our children?

Arrive up to the turnstiles and notice that everybody seems to have their phone out.

Can this ubiquitous object be dispensed with anywhere today? Take out my tenner to pay to be informed that I must have a ticket and I must buy it online.

I retreat and being technologically challenged I can only think where are Anne and Ursula when I need them most?

Luckily, I met Pat, who for many years was on a quiz team with me called “Carolan’s Concertos.”

We were reasonably successful and Joe, the founder of the team, felt he could only get a game when somebody was missing.

I explained my dilemma to Pat and his friends from Clare who were in a similar predicament.

They were on the phone trying to get tickets. I asked could I piggyback and of course, they agreed.

Technological application successful I stuck to them like a leech until we successfully got through the turnstiles.

On entry I bade goodbye and immediately fell in with John McDwyer and his son Donal.

Having retired as a bank manager in Carrick, John has become a very successful playwright, in fact, with Seamus O’Rourke he probably is one of Leitrim’s best known literary figures.

He is also one of the most entertaining characters you could meet. On many occasions we have stood side by side at Sligo Rovers matches.

By coincidence his mother taught me in national school, and he jokingly tells others that she “apologised for this for years.”

I follow them to a stand opposite the main stand and we get the elbows up on the support, a great view.

John and Donal are real Leitrim supporters and being somewhat of an infrequent attender at Leitrim league matches, I ask, “what about the team?”.

John expounds that he had spoken to Conor O’Grady, and he reckons that the German, Fabrice is very good and that the group are as good a bunch of players that has ever been around the Showgrounds.

Wasn’t it great to see Aidan Keena getting player of the month in Cheltenham?

I do my level best to avoid smiling as John is obviously talking about Sligo Rovers. I pursued the matter by asking “I hear Keith Beirne is the real deal”.

“Aren’t we short five or six from last year?” John replied

“Keith is two footed which is as rare as hen’s teeth in Leitrim football. Andy Moran has brought a great sense of togetherness to that team; they are a great second half team.”

The National Anthem plays. It seems very faint or is my hearing just getting worse. It reminds me of Friday night in the Club House in Dromahair, attending a wonderful occasion where Tony Downey read from his podcast about growing up in Dromahair and life as an emigrant in England.

A man pulled up the chair beside me and said, “do you mind if I sit here, the hearing isn’t great?”

“Welcome to the club and excuse the pun,” I replied.

The match starts and Leitrim get off to a wonderful start, three quick points although the third point for Leitrim looks suspiciously close to being wide.

Thank God there is no VAR in Carrick. Things can often turn on one event.

Great mark by a Leitrim forward, quick pass and the ball goes flashing just wide of the Sligo net.

We could have been 1-3 to no score up. Sligo get a lift and take over complete control for the rest of the first half.

Please God we will get to half time before we are too far behind, and the management will rectify the Leitrim kick out.

At half time, of course, we started reminiscing. John regales me with what he describes as an apocryphal story which apparently means “dubious as to is authenticity” about Gerry Flanagan, one of the stalwarts of the 1994 successful Leitrim team who was teak tough in the style of Paudie O’Shea or Meath’s Red Pat Collier, but who occasionally got sent off.

Apparently, he was sent off on one occasion and because Leitrim had a significant match coming up it was decided to appeal.

Allegedly, Gerry was instructed to appear in a suit and tie and to offer abject apologies to the GAA.

The appeal was going very well until a member of the Appeal Board asked Gerry “did you hit him hard?” he replied “I was fairly happy with it” – Appeal denied.

True or false, it is hard to say, but he formed part of Leitrim’s greatest ever half back line with Noel Moran and Declan Darcy.

Deep into the second half Leitrim were eight points down, Sligo were coasting.

Somehow, Leitrim managed two scrambled goals and three points, and we were a point ahead.

The Leitrim goalie, Nevin O’Donnell from the neighbouring parish of Drumkeeran makes two amazing saves.

There is another bit of back pass which hits him.

This could be our day. The ball goes up into the corner, a Leitrim corner forward doesn’t fist, but tries a shot and is blocked.

Sligo come down the other end and fist it over the bar and win by a point. Heartbreaking loss, but at least they fought hard in the second half.

I try to ring my university friend from Ballinamore, but to no avail.

Remembering the last occasion we met on a football field; it was 1994 in Hyde Park.

What a great footballing year, Sligo Rovers were promoted and won the FAI cup and Leitrim won the Connacht title.

I remember standing on the centre of the field in Hyde Park crying. My friend asked “why would you be crying today of all days?

“I don’t think I will live long enough to see another day like today.” How prophetically accurate I was!

I head for the car to find there is a Piccadilly Circus size traffic jam.

It takes twenty minutes to a half hour to get out on to the road, but sure it gives me the opportunity to listen to Des Cahill on Radio 1 bringing us up to date on all league matches and the permutations and combinations of promotion and relegation.

He observes that he won’t have to analyze these close matches on Sunday nights this summer and what a relief that is. I wonder is he being truly honest!

Great day, but one tinged with disappointment. If Leitrim had managed to recover from an eight-point deficit, the joy would have been as close as that in 1994.

At least they will have a week more to recover before going to New York for the championship.

As I drove home, I reflected on the match.

Sligo won because, in all honesty, they probably were the better team, but the significant events in the match were the ease at which Sligo managed to take a kick out and retain possession.

On the other hand Leitrim had difficulty with finding a man and were forced to go long with the goalkeeper kicking it over the sideline on at least two occasions.

Secondly, Sligo were more composed. Leitrim coughed up possession on two occasions coming out of defence and had a series of misplaced passes.

The Leitrim corner forward had a shot blocked down when he might have punched the ball over the bar as opposed to Sligo taking the last point with a punched effort.

Sligo have very slick forwards and there is no doubt that Spillane stands apart.

He has that great quality of spatial awareness knowing where other players are relative to his own space.

He doesn’t hold onto the ball too long, again in contrast to the Leitrim midfielders who were often caught in possession and gave up turnovers.

When the opportunity presented itself, he ghosted in behind the Leitrim defence and very cooly scored the decisive goal.

Ultimately, I had a great sense of pride that Leitrim turned an eight-point deficit into a one-point lead and found it very heartening.

It bodes well for the Connacht championship and hopefully another meeting with Sligo with the winner qualifying for the Connacht final and the All-Ireland series.

As the evening came to a close, I remembered the definition of mixed emotion “when your mother-in-law drives your new car over a cliff”.