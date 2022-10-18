National Surf Centre progress in Sligo with General Manager role being sought

One of the most important projects delivered in County Sligo in recent years has come a step closer to fruition with a recruitment process underway for a General Manager of the National Surf Centre in Strandhill.

The €2.7m facility (below) has been funded by Sligo County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and the Department of Rural Community and Development.

The facility will be regarded as Ireland’s premium surf and outdoor activity centre for local, national and international surfers, and will cater for those providing advanced surfing training up to international standard – including video analysis equipment, training rooms and virtual surfing experience.

The centre will include an interpretative display of the history of surfing in Ireland and the many local tourist attractions, and will provide a central meeting and promotional point for local tourism businesses, including walking tours and adventure providers.

Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Councillor Michael Clarke said:“This is a hugely important project for our Council and our community.

“Strandhill is already recognised as a prime surfing destination, and this facility will further enhance its reputation on the national and international stage.

“Our objective to promote Sligo as a regional growth centre and a key tourism hub receives a major boost with the delivery of this facility.”