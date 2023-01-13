Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Music and death are Sligo undertaker Bríd McGowan’s life and soul

The Late Late show will welcome Bríd to play the harp

Bríd McGowan pictured outside the family's funeral home at the Market Yard, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand
Bríd emphasises respect when dealing with deceased and their families. Expand
Bríd and Eithne McGowan at the Foley and McGowan mortuary in Collooney. Expand
Bríd McGowan. Expand
Bríd McGowan is a qualified embalmer. Expand

Close

Bríd McGowan pictured outside the family's funeral home at the Market Yard, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Bríd McGowan pictured outside the family's funeral home at the Market Yard, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Bríd emphasises respect when dealing with deceased and their families.

Bríd emphasises respect when dealing with deceased and their families.

Bríd and Eithne McGowan at the Foley and McGowan mortuary in Collooney.

Bríd and Eithne McGowan at the Foley and McGowan mortuary in Collooney.

Bríd McGowan.

Bríd McGowan.

Bríd McGowan is a qualified embalmer.

Bríd McGowan is a qualified embalmer.

/

Bríd McGowan pictured outside the family's funeral home at the Market Yard, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

Mortuaries and music don’t often sit side by side.

But the one and only Bríd (Brídín) McGowan, from Castleconnor, glides between both worlds with courage and class, a truly gifted woman with all the graces.

Privacy