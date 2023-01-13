Music and death are Sligo undertaker Bríd McGowan’s life and soul

Mortuaries and music don’t often sit side by side.

But the one and only Bríd (Brídín) McGowan, from Castleconnor, glides between both worlds with courage and class, a truly gifted woman with all the graces.

She is one of only a handful of female undertakers in the country and is also one of the very few fully qualified embalmers and is manager of the Foley and McGowan Funeral Home in the Market Yard, Sligo.

Her involvement in two very different trades comes from her family.

Her father David McGowan is a very well known undertaker and her grandfather is the great Gerry Donagher and ex-principal of Easkey Vocational School is still a gifted musician as was her late granny, Bridie Kilcullen.

Her mother Aileen McGowan neé Donagher, is a talented musician as is her uncle, Kenny Donagher.

Brídín is one of Ireland’s greatest harpists who has played with all the big stars. As part of TradFest taking place in Temple Bar, Dublin, she will appear on Friday’s Late Late Show, the group’s second appearance on the show.

She and her dad have also appeared on the Tommy Tiernan Show in the past.

Bríd has been working full time as an undertaker for about four years after studying music for six years from 2011-2017 and graduating with a BA and MA from UCC.

Last October she released a highly regarded album called ‘Brídín’ that features many self-penned songs in her own ethereal style that has some echoes of Clannad and Kate Bush and her brilliant playing of the harp.

She has played and sang and held her won with Ireland’s best performers, a multi-creative young woman with a light in her eye and a lilt in that west Sligo voice.

But the day job is the business of dealing with death and making it as painless as possible for the bereaved.

When asked how she got involved in the family business, Brídín (28) said: “My sister Mary and I would have grown up above the funeral home in Ballina and my other sister Eithne is also a fully qualified embalmer.

“Eithne is the mortuary manager out in Collooney and she does it part-time.

“Mary is working in Dublin, but she also helps out. We grew up with it and death was always all around us as kids and we didn’t know any different”.

And respect for the deceased is at the heart of everything Brídín does.

“Our father taught us from an early age to have the height of respect for the deceased.

“That is always a big thing for dad, and we are the people who can speak for the deceased and we get them ready. And it is such a lovely thing to do.

“Some people think it’s a bit scary but it is a very important task for the deceased and the bereaved. They are not able to get themselves ready and present themselves well for their family and we can.

“So, it is about us doing our very best and I think it is a really nice thing to do at a very traumatic time.

“Of course, the comforting of the family is very important too so growing up with the funeral home I was watching dad and he has a good way with people, so it was a natural progression.

“We used to play at funerals when we were children, with a cardboard box, my sisters and I would carry the cardboard box up the hall and put it on the trolley and one would be the priest and the other would be the family.”

Brídín started out when she was ten or eleven, “polishing coffins or cleaning the funeral home and getting things ready for a funeral” and when she and her sisters got into their teens, they began to do the deceased’s hair and make-up and nails.

“We were not scared, and we were always brought up not to be afraid of the deceased but that they were a bit like the celebrity in the room, that you did everything for.

“And it was done out of great respect so you must do your very best for them.”

Brídín trained as an embalmer, after going to Easkey Vocational School. She got her final qualification in embalming two months ago along with her sister Eithne who are now the first fully qualified female embalmers in Sligo.

Their father has been running an embalming school for years and students come from all over Ireland to train under him imparting the knowledge he gleaned from his own studiers in the US.

Part of that course is about “Funeralisation” which is the history of funerals and Brídín and the family firm also cater for Moslem burials in Sligo/Leitrim.

“There are many different religions, and it is also about the benefits of the funeral to the bereaved.

“The way that Irish people do it is the best in the world, so humane, caring and holistic.

“When a loved one passes away, we take the deceased to their home or to the funeral home and present them in the best way and the family comes in and that triggers the grief, and it helps people to release emotions.

“Every funeral is different as if you die suddenly there will be a post mortem and you belong to the State while there is an investigation going on and we might not be able to collect that person until we are allowed.

“But once the doctor has signed off, we can collect the remains.

“We have mortuary facilities in Collooney and that is why we were able to have embalming facilities throughout Covid.

“If a person passes away in the hospital, the porter will bring them down to the mortuary and when there is a release on the remains, we get in touch with the mortuary and we go in with what we call our ambulance, a transfer vehicle and we take the deceased out on a stretcher.”

Brídín also lays out the deceased which involves giving them a shower or a bath.

“My sister Eithne and I usually put in a coconut hair mask which it makes the hair lovely and glossy, and it is a bit of pampering.

“We then dress the deceased and we would always leave the radio on for them as well as a little night light, so they are not alone.

“Then we put them in the coffin that their family have chosen. We have a hoist that helps to lift the deceased into the coffin.

“And it is all done with the utmost respect, and it is a spiritual thing as well.”

Brídín added that since Covid people understandably did not want wakes in the house, and they had the wake in the funeral home and then “they might want to bring them home privately afterwards.

“We will do whatever they want, and we will do whatever we can do to help that family grieve.

“That is the whole point as they are the ones in pain, and we are the ones who are there to help them in their grief and bring them along on their journey.

“It is probably a proportion of 60/40 for funeral homes at present in the towns while in the country, it would probably be 80/20 for having the wake at home.

“Some people are not able to cope with huge crowds going through their home, so then the funeral home is ideal for that.

“It helps as the grieving family don’t have to clean up and prepare, they just have to arrive, they are there, and they are not entertaining the other mourners and the family are then free to focus on the most important person which is their loved one who is reposing in the coffin.

“Everyone is different when they come in to see the deceased in the funeral home and it is a matter of trying to read the room or the mood which understandably can be quite fragile.

“You don’t jump in as it is their occasion, and you will only engage with them if you can see that they are in need of comforting.

“If you feel they need space and time alone with the deceased, then you give them that space.”

Brídín is full-time for four years and manages the Foley and McGowan Funeral Home in the Market Yard that employs three full-time and two part-time staff and her father.

Before the deceased is removed from the funeral, it is very important that the family and main mourners have been given the proper time to say goodbye, says Brídín.

“The priest may have come and said prayers and whenever the family have said their goodbyes, dad and I will close the coffin which is on a stand and then moved on to a trolley and the family will lift it into the hearse and sometimes they want to carry the coffin.

“And then we go to the church, or some people have celebrations of life instead and that might happen in the funeral home.”

Brídín then accompanies the coffin to the grave and reveals that she once helped to dig a grave with a digger.

“This was years ago when I was 17 and I drove the digger in Enniscrone and my dad showed me how to drive it.”

There are a growing number of people who wish to be cremated.

“It is the same process as if they want to be buried. They go to the church first and they have a choice of crematoriums in Cavan, Shannon, Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

“Cremation is a nice option, but people need to talk a lot more about what they want before they pass away, they are sometimes too afraid, but death is the one certainty in life.

“I don’t have a fear of dying genuinely. I would be sad to go but I do believe that your spirit goes elsewhere.

“It is still 70/30 burial/cremation, but the latter is growing in popularity”.

Bríd says she learns on the job everyday.

“It is a learning process, and you are always leaning as people are very different. I love doing it, it feels right and it feels good and I feel that I am good at what I do and that is a nice feeling and I feel that I do help people and comfort them even after the funeral I would be checking in with people to see if they were all right and I genuinely care and that is the main thing.

“It is not just a business it is part of what you are and if you get a call in the middle of the night you just get up and go and do what you can.”

Brídín also grew up with music, and her mother Aileen used to go to music sessions with her grandfather Gerry Donagher.

“Mum plays the pipes the flute and the piano and grandad Gerry plays the fiddle and the harmonica, and we all sing as well.

“Uncle Kenny plays the accordion. We grew up in Ballina and then moved to Castleconnor and we used to play in McGowan’s pub in Easkey which is my aunt Roseanne’s pub and we played there every Thursady night.

“We taught ourselves music and it was all around us just like the funerals. My sister Mary plays the concertina and the button accordion.

“My great grandfather John Donagher from Kilmactranny made his own fiddle and made a gramophone and Bridie Kilcullen, my late granny, who was grandad Gerry Donagher’s wife, also played piano and she studied music in Trinity.

“I have a song in my album which is called Brídín which is about grandad and granny.

“I started out playing the piano when I was four, then the tin whistle, then the flute and now the harp. I fell in love with the harps when I saw Laoise Kelly playing it at a concert.

“Mary O’Hara had a big part in popularising the harp and I went to Grainne Hambly from Mayo for lessons. I love the harp and had bloody fingers, but I did not care as I just love it so much.

“I started playing the harp when I was 14 and then I did my Leaving Cert and practical in the harp. So, I decided to study music in UCC.

“I carry the harp about with me and it is a bit of struggle but it is worth it. I was also teaching the harp in Cork, and I have a whole army of harpists down there now.”

Brídín has played with all the top musicians. She played with Denise Chaila a well-known rapper from Limerick, and Brídín played with her at Electric Picnic before a massive crowd this year.

“That was my biggest ever crowd. I have played with Cathy Jordan who is pure class, and we did a thing on RTE called “Ireland and Music” last year. and she sang a song I wrote called “Ocean of Stars”.

“I have loads of songs and I also played with John Sheehan of the Dubliners and have played with Dervish in sessions in Milwaukee and with Clare Sands.”

Her debut album ‘Brídín’ has some lovely songs that she penned herself.

“Ocean Of Stars” is contemporary folk and is about when I wanted to move home from the city and the stars are much clearer in west Sligo.

“Will We Meet Again” is about my grandad Gerry’s perspective when his beloved Bridie died, and he is on the album too and he is speaking positive and inspirational things.

“I have Sharon Shannon on a track called “Seasons Change” that I wrote and then I have Stephen Rea, the actor reading a poem of Derek Mahon’s for which I wrote the music”.

Brídín is dressed up with all the flowers of the forest on the cover of the CD.

“I always wanted to look like a trad Cleopatra”, she quipped.

“The final track is “Saoirse” and it is relaxing and the whole album is like a journey of grief going from a dark uneasy place and it breals into a place of acceptance and freedom”.

“I am going to be on the Late Late Show on Friday with Frankie Gavin, Mike Hanrahan of Stockton’s Wing, Sorcha Costello and Rosin Lyons, and I was on it last year with Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh and then I am playing with her again and Mary Chapin Carpenter in the National Stadium on January 28”.

So, it is all go for the girl with all the graces who has two very different careers and excels in both.

“I need one to have the other. The funerals can be very emotionally draining, and I get relief from writing songs and music and playing. It is my Ying and Yang. The funerals make me realise just how good a life I have.”