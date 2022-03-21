Mum’s plea for wheelchair accessible car to assist with daughter who has a number of conditions

Marcelle Dempsey pictured with her daughter, Grace at their home in Castleconnor. Pic. Donal Hackett.

A single mum says she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received to help get a reliable wheelchair accessible car needed to look after her daughter.

Marcelle Dempsey spoke to The Sligo Champion about her daughter Grace (21) who suffers with spina bifida, hydrocephalus, uncontrolled epilepsy and other underlying conditions.

Marcelle says her current wheelchair accessible car is from 2008 and is incredibly unreliable. It has broken down on the side of the road multiple times.

They live in Castleconnor and she says it is important they have a vehicle that can get Grace safely to necessary hospital appointments.

“My concerns are getting her to hospital if there’s an emergency.

“She has epilepsy and I remember, when we lived in Tipperary, she was three months old and she had a seizure and when I rang the ambulance they said nobody could come for an hour,” she said.

“My husband at the time drove us to Crumlin Hospital in an hour and 40 minutes through rush-hour traffic with a garda escort.

“Just two weeks ago she had a seizure, I ran into the kitchen and I just got my arm under her head before she hit the tiles, she has had five brain surgeries.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Marcelle’s friend Karen Murphy to help pay for a 2016 wheelchair accessible car that is priced at €16,500.

Marcelle says that while her primary concern is for her daughter’s safety, Grace’s concerns are a little bit different.

“She is Westlife’s biggest fan. She has Westlife on the wheels of her wheelchair along with Westlife face masks, clothes, handbags, all the CDs and DVDs.

“I have to put Westlife on in the morning, so she is in good form. She’s met Shane, Kian and Nicky and would love to meet Mark,” she said.

“Her greatest concern is being able to go to Westlife concerts. She is going to the one in Dublin and the one in Cork, and they’ve announced concerts for Belfast, so I suppose we’ll be going to that too.”

Marcelle says the lack of a reliable car for Grace means she is nervous to bring her out in case the car breaks down while she is in it.

“She does go to day service and luckily they pick her up and drop her home so that’s really good because at least she is getting out,” she said.

Marcelle says she gets the car fixed every time it breaks down as they cannot be without a means of transport and at times she has had to borrow money to be able to pay for repairs.

She says that as a single mother it is very difficult to save up for a car and that consistently having to push for Grace’s basic needs can be exhausting.

“I remember speaking with a mother whose son was born with down syndrome.

“I told her you are going to have to fight for every single thing, and it gets hard always fighting, it really does,” she said.

“We live in the countryside; we have amazing neighbours that help but it’s been hard during Covid.”

The GoFundMe page has received great support and Marcelle says she is so thankful to everyone who has donated and is blown away by the kindness of strangers.

“When it reached €10,000 I got goosebumps all over, I was crying. People have been so kind with their donations and support. Grace is delighted too. She really is a different girl, it has perked her up so much to see how much people love her and want the best for her, she is just shining she is so excited.

“I know so many people have their own problems and money issues but they are still donating, it is absolutely unbelievable.”

The GoFundMe can be found under the title: ‘Help Marcelle to fulfil Graces dreams’.