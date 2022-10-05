Mulroe family raise €6k for Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue

Paul, Karen, Olivia and Ciara Mulroe present SLMRT Team Leader Ciaran Davis with a cheque for €6,500

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team (SLMRT) recently welcomed Karen and Paul Mulroe and their two daughters to their base. Karen, Paul, and Karen’s cousin Orla Halpin completed this year’s Warriors run in memory of Karen’s Dad Kieran Finn.

“They raised a huge €6,500 for Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team.

“SLMRT would like to say a huge thank you to them and everyone that donated and attended their Pub quiz.

“We are all volunteers and really love what we do.

“To have this support means so much,” said Henry Doherty PRO for Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team.

“With the covid pandemic, a lot of our fundraising activities had to be cancelled putting quite a financial strain on the team.

“Fortunately, this did not affect our operational readiness.

“We are always very grateful for the support we get from the public and especially to the Mulroe family for the extraordinary amount money they have raised for the team,” he added.