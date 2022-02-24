Motorists advised to take extra care on roads after overnight snowfall

Overnight snowfall has led to treacherous driving conditions with a Status Yellow wind warning for Sligo from this afternoon.

THE Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning issued by Met Éireann remains in place until 12 noon today.

Blustery squally showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces have led to hazardous driving conditions. There is some thunder and lightning expected too.

Motorists are reminded to slow down on all roads and allow additional time for their journey.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind warning for counties Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim from 1pm to 8pm today.

This afternoon and evening, very strong west to northwest winds will gust to speeds up to 110 km/hr with significantly higher gusts at times in Co. Donegal in the late afternoon and evening, especially in coastal areas.

Motorists are advised to take extra care.