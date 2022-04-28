Mother of four killed in Sligo town centre crash to be laid to rest on Friday

The funeral of a mother of four who was killed in a tragic accident in the centre of Sligo on Tuesday evening will take place tomorrow (Friday).

Marguerite Kilfeather (née Flynn) of Ballyweelin, Rosses Point, Sligo, who was in her 70s, is survived by her husband Bryan and children, Joy, Andrea, Marguerite and Drew and extended family.

Mrs Kilfeather was killed when a car mounted the footpath at Grattan Street at around 4.15 pm having apparently gone out of control as it travelled down Market Street.

The car crashed through the front window of a vacant shop on the street, coming to rest inside the premises. One other pedestrian was injured in the incident though not seriously. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The deceased was a very popular member of the community in Rosses Point where she will be missed by her many friends and neighbours including those in the bridge fraternity which she loved to play.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday in Saint Columba’s Church, Rosses Point at 3pm and burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.