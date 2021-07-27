Mona McSharry is pride of Sligo and Ireland after eighth-place finish in Olympic swimming final

Sligo stayed up all night to watch its pride and joy, Mona McSharry finish eighth in this morning's (at 3.17am Irish time) Olympic 100m breaststroke final.

The 20-year-old from Grange in Sligo clocked a time of 1:06.94.

Mona had stormed to the final after getting through her heat and semi-final in style on Sunday morning and in the early hours of Monday.

For the first time in 25 years, Team Ireland had a swimmer in an Olympic final as she booked her spot in the Tokyo 2020 100m Breaststroke final.

Mona touched the wall in fourth place in her semi-final, swimming 1:06.59 to qualify for the Olympic final in 8th place – a quarter of a century in the making, 1996 was the last time an Irish swimmer achieved this accolade.

Coming in ahead of her in her semi-final were World Record-holder Lily King from the US, Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa, who set an Olympic Record in the heats, and Martina Carraro from Italy, who holds the World Record in the 50m Breaststroke.

McSharry was ranked 11th coming into the event and moved up three places in the rankings, finishing 9th in the heats and 8th in the semi-finals. Her lifetime best, the Irish Senior Record, is 1:06.29.

The Sligo native is now based at the University of Tennessee, and was the 2017 FINA World Junior Champion and LEN European Junior Champion in 100m Breaststroke.

She was also a medallist in the 50m Breaststroke at the 2018 LEN European Championships in the 25m pool.

McSharry said: “I’m over the moon. I knew it was going to be tough. I’m just so happy to get another opportunity to race tomorrow.

“It was 0.2 slower (than the heats), but considering I got to bed quite late last, and I was a bit groggy this morning, I’m not surprised about that. I’m happier with how the race felt, so I’m hoping I can pull the two together and swim a fast time (in the final).

She added: “It’s been amazing. Yesterday I was having lunch by myself and some other Irish person I didn’t know, Philip, a rower, came over and sat beside me and the two of us had lunch together.

“That’s really nice if you don’t have your swimming teammates there, to be able to look around and see other Irish people and sit with them and chat. That’s the great thing about the Irish spirit as well, we are very close as a nation.”

The 100m Breaststroke final took place this morning (Tuesday) at 03:17am Irish time.