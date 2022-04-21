Model commissions artists to paint portraits of ten young Sligo citizens

In an exciting new initiative, The Model has commissioned two of Ireland’s most distinguished artists to paint the portraits of 10 young Sligo citizens. The finished paintings will become part of Sligo’s municipal Niland Collection, where they will represent these children and their communities into the future.

Two of Ireland’s most accomplished portrait painters, Mick O’Dea and Geraldine O’Neill have been commission to create the portraits in consultation with the children, their families and The Model’s Director, Emer McGarry.

The portraits will become part of The Niland Collection, where they will have a meaningful presence alongside portraits of public figures, activists, artists and other changemakers – demonstrating the importance, equality and potential of children to engage in active citizenship.

Director of The Model, Emer McGarry said ‘Our vision is that these portraits will reflect the breadth and diversity of all of Sligo’s communities in 2023. We want to include and represent children from all kinds of backgrounds and abilities. We now invite Sligo people to nominate a child sitter to represent their community by having their portrait painted for our shared municipal art collection.’

The Sunset Belongs to You will challenge the ingrained traditional structures of portraiture and will question who is reflected in a public art collection, and who is overlooked.

For an application pack please email Nadia Tamerji nadiatamerji@themodel.ie

Expressions of interest are open until 30 May 2022.

The Sunset Belongs To You is kindly supported by The Community Foundation for Ireland and the Arts Council.