Mixed views on Sligo's first parklet

Many people have commented that the parklet is too big and looks out of place.

Sligo’s first parklet has been completed at Quay Street with a lukewarm welcome to say the least from the public so far.

People have been taking to social media to vent their views about eh new creation from the County Council with many left wondering whether it’ll be a success or not.

It’s meant to be a kind of semi-recreational area where people can meet up for a chat over a cup of coffee.

Many people say however, it is unsightly, is too big for the particular street while others say it has taken away valuable parking spaces at a time when there’s a chronic shortage of same in the city centre.

Others believe it may become a focal point for anti-social behaviour and even as a publice convenience!

However, supprters feel it is encouraging to see these kind of outdoor spaces being created on busy streets and that it’s good not see cars dominating everywhere. While the weather may not be the kindest at times, some believe the parklet will be a great addition to the streetscape on warm summer days and nights.

The shrubery planted has also come in for compliments.