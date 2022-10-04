Mixed views in Sligo on Budget 2023

Budget 2023 has delivered a cost of living package that will give people in Sligo and Leitrim more disposable income and help them meet rising household and energy costs, Fine Gael Minister of State, Frank Feighan has claimed.

Minister Feighan said Fine Gael had acted decisively by announcing a package of once-off measures worth €4.4bn, which people will benefit in the coming weeks, if not immediately.

A total of €6.9bn in budgetary measures for 2023 was also announced, amounting to a total package of €11 billion this year.

“Fine Gael’s priority was to ensure that Budget 2023 helps people with the cost of living in areas like childcare, public transport, the cost of putting a child through school, or saving up for your first home.

“We want to support householders and businesses in Sligo and Leitrim through the energy crisis and bring down their gas and electricity costs.

“This budget aims to alleviate the pressure facing people by reducing their energy bills with an energy credit worth €600, with the first payment made in November, and January and March next year.

“For our older people, there will be a special €400 fuel allowance payment before Christmas, and changes to the income threshold mean up to 70,000 additional people will be eligible.

“We will further help with fuel costs by extending excise cuts for petrol (21c) and diesel (16c), until February and with home energy costs by extending 9% VAT rate for gas & electricity, to February.

“Public and community services in Sligo and Leitrim will be supported in terms of meeting energy costs. Approximately €100 million will be made available in 2022 to schools, €10 million to further and higher education, €60 million to local authorities and €110 million to a range of Health funded bodies and nursing homes.

“Fine Gael is ensuring that workers in Sligo and Leitrim do not find themselves in a position where they pay more income tax solely due to inflation – therefore the standard rate cut off point will rise by €3,200 to €40,000, with proportionate increases for married couples and civil partners.

“Personal, employee and earned income credit will increase by €75 to €1,775, which is worth €831 on the average wage when combined with a USC band increase.

“A key priority was ensuring people are supported, while at the same time protecting Ireland from unexpected future shocks at a time of global volatility, with €2 billion put aside this year and €4 billion next year.”

Minister Feighan added:“It was essential that Budget 2023 helped hard-pressed individuals and families at a time when they are really feeling the strain of rising costs.

“The decision to give parents and guardians a double payment of the monthly Child Benefit in November is extremely welcome. There will be a reduction of up to 25% in the weekly fee for those availing of the National Childcare Scheme, which will put up to €175 a month or €2,106 a year, back in the pockets of parents next year.

“An overarching increase in payments will be transformative for residents of Sligo and Leitrim . These include a €12 increase in weekly welfare payments, a double payment in October and the Christmas bonus which will be paid in early December.

“There will also be a €12 increase in the pension, and a double payment this October. For families there will be a double child benefit payment, and a new €500 lump sum on the working family payment which gives additional financial support to families with children. This will be paid in November.

“In November, there will be a €500 payment for those who qualify for the carer support grant, in addition to a €500 disability support grant, while the home carer tax credit will also increase by €100. A one off €200 Living Alone Allowance payment will also be made to recipients in November.

“Measures to benefit young people include a once-off reduction in the Student Contribution of €1,000 for eligible students in the 2022-2023 education year, and a once-off double monthly payment for those in receipt of the SUSI maintenance grant.

“The income limit to qualify for a 50 per cent reduction in contribution fees under SUSI will be increased from €55,240 to €62,000 and all SUSI maintenance grants will be increased by between 10 and 14 per cent in September 2023.

“There will also be a once-off €1,000 increase to the post graduate fee contribution grant.

“The 20% public transport fare reduction and the Youth Travel Card discount of 50% on all operators’ services will be extended to the of 2023.

“You can rely on the Fine Gael team to ensure that as well as helping people, we will ensure that our economy stays strong so that we have the resources to continue helping you with the cost of living, with continued investment in vital public services and infrastructure such as housing.”

Meanwhile, Independent TD Marian Harkin said it was a pity the government’s approach to providing a safety net for the most vulnerable in Budget 2023 did not extend to addressing some glaring gaps in the system.

“For instance, the Carer’s Allowance continues to be means tested, the process is appropriately nicknamed the ‘mean’ test.

“This allowance is a support to family carers, many of whom provide 24/7 care for loved ones. In caring for their loved ones, they are doing a great service, not only for those they are caring for, but are also doing the state a real service, saving it in excess of €20bn per annum,” Deputy Harkin said.

She described the €12 increase in Carer’s Allowance as miniscule. “It is not nearly enough to help family carers with the real cost of caring.

“The Indecon Report commissioned by the government tells us that per household, the cost of caring can add a minimum of €200 per week to household bills.

“I was really disappointed to see that the Carers’ Allowance is still not a qualifying payment for fuel allowance. The Minister for Social Protection needs to think again about this. Family carers are at home 24/7 using more heat, light and electricity than the average family.

“How are they supposed to pay the bills landing in their letterboxes over the next few days, weeks and months? In my opinion family carers should automatically receive the fuel allowance.

“Furthermore, I was shocked to hear that only one of the €200 energy credits will be paid before Christmas. People just won’t be able to pay their bills between now and then.”

Deputy Harkin called on the minister to ensure that at least two of the €200 energy payments, totalling €400, are paid to all households before Christmas. “Carers need it, working people need it, those on fixed and low incomes need it,” she said.

Another gap in the social protection measures identified by the Sligo Leitrim TD is the “miniscule” top-up awarded to participants on CE, TUS and Rural Social Schemes.

“This is gone from €20 to a mere €25. It wouldn’t pay them to put a litre of petrol in the car to go to work. They should at least get the €12 euro increase social welfare recipients got.”

Deputy Harkin pointed to a glaring problem with the current electricity credit scheme,

“It will not benefit a significant number of Traveller families,” she said.

“For example, if four families share an MPRN connection they will have to share the €200 payment, getting only €50 per household.

“This is not acceptable it is unfair and discriminatory. The Minister has to find a solution, could I suggest that she resource local authorities to make these payments.”

Meanwhile, IFA Sheep Chair Kevin Comiskey said sheep farmers were shocked at the failure of the Minister for Agriculture to provide any additional support for the sector in the Budget.

He said sheep farming was one of the most vulnerable sectors in agriculture and doesn’t have the financial capacity to absorb the level of input cost increases this year and which will be with us for the foreseeable future.

“The €20m Sheep Improvement Scheme funding in itself is inadequate. Failing to add to it in this week’s Budget announcement has left sheep farmers a long way short of the €30/ewe required,” he said.

“The Minister is acutely aware of the challenges facing the sector. Issues such as inputs costs; the collapse in the wool market; and the concerns for the store lamb trade have been brought directly to him throughout the year. He has chosen not to address these by failing to provide any direct support for sheep farmers,” he said.

IFA called for supports for farmers finishing lambs over the winter months since earlier this year, including supporting catch crops which would be suitable for finishing lambs.

He said the need to offset the costs associated with shearing to address the loss of farmgate value in wool have long since been put to the MinisterHe said the Minister cannot turn his back on sheep farmers and must as a matter of urgency provide direct supports for farmers finishing lambs over the coming months to underpin the store trade, which is a key outlet for hill farmers.

Kevin Comiskey said at a time when there’s a strong environmental focus in Govt policy, it’s astounding there have been no efforts made to maximise the potential of wool as a renewable product with huge potential.

He said farmers must be directly supported for the shearing and presentation of wool to allow this potential be realised.

The IFA Sheep Chair said the Minister for Agriculture must come forward with his plans to support the sector in a way that makes a meaningful difference to income levels of sheep farmers to ensure the economic viability of the sector.

Sligo Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the assistance for business and general cost of living measures announced in Budget 2023 but says the timely delivery of all these elements was critical.

The principal concerns of Sligo Chamber in advance of the Budget were energy, housing, and talent.

Commenting on some of the Budget 2023 measures: Sligo Chamber CEO Aidan Doyle said: “Policies such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme are likely to be useful for the businesses, the caveat being that we are still awaiting clarity on the delivery qualifying criteria.

“With a cap of €1 billion on the scheme, there are questions regarding the adequacy of funding should downside risks prove greater than the government hopes.

“We do welcome the renewed commitment to the Rainy-Day fund of €6 billion over the next 15 months and the commitment to developing our natural renewable energy resources.”

“The focus on social housing is important, but the actions of the Department of Housing need to be directed towards financing direct builds to ensure that ordinary buyers do not find themselves competing with state bodies in the open market when they are trying to buy their homes.

“The vacant homes levy is useful but is not sufficient in itself to alter incentives – Sligo Chamber would like to see a far wider range of vacant and derelict properties to be covered and taxes high enough to make hoarding of land unprofitable.”

“Increased childcare supports are to be welcomed – too many women have been excluded from the workforce because of caring duties that have fallen on their shoulders.

“Making it easier for highly skilled people to maintain their labour force activity through the difficult early years of parenting is vital for both our society and our economy.

“Elsewhere, the Irish labour force has demand gaps across all areas, not just those that require third level qualifications. We also need to facilitate, rather than restrict, people migrating to Ireland for economic reasons as Ireland is in a competitive global market for talent.

“The increase to the €1,000 voucher scheme is also welcome, particularly the greater flexibility with which employers can issue them and which will boost the Christmas economy.”

Prior to Budget Day, businesses were forthright in highlighting the damaging impacts from rising energy costs according to Blaine Gaffney, former FG Parliamentary Assistant and Sligo local election candidate and now Associate Vice President, Global Advisory Ireland.

“Government, for its part, sought to reassure business groups that it understood the challenges faced and emphasised that it did not want to let good businesses fail, especially after supporting them throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, did the Government get it right?

“Will the energy measures introduced in the Budget be enough to help businesses ease the pain as we face into a winter of economic discontent?

Upon first glance, it seems as though, despite this being a major Budget for workers, as the Government seeks to assist families with the rising cost of living, there might be some in business circles wondering this week if this will this be enough to keep the lights on.

“It has been explained that ‘The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme’ (TBESS), will pay for 40% of the increase in gas and electricity that businesses are facing.

It is understood, this will be capped at a maximum of €10,000 per month per business.

There will also be a €200m scheme which will be administered by Enterprise Ireland targeting larger energy intensive firms that are involved in exporting and manufacturing.

“However, considering that one of Ireland’s leading national fast-food businesses outlined last week how its energy costs have soared from €330,000 a month to over €800,000 a month, it remains to be seen how these new schemes will offset energy prices that are only forecasted to continue to rise.

“Significantly for SMEs, there was no major announcement of additional financial supports or schemes to assist with reduced turnover caused by the impact of inflation, similar to what had occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equally, an opportunity may have been missed to re-introduce Revenue’s debt warehousing scheme, a policy which worked so well during Covid-19, to allow businesses space during this period of flux, if the measures announced today prove insufficient.

“On what could be Minister Donohoe’s last Budget as Finance Minister in this Government, he has delivered one of the biggest fiscal packages in the history of the State.

“The strength of the economy, historic levels of people in work, 4.3% unemployment and a budget surplus allowed him the fiscal space to do this.

“Throughout his Budget speech he was keen to impress that the Government understands the concerns of business owners.

“It was mentioned on 26 separate occasions in his speech. Notwithstanding this, the question remains; if an allocation of just €1 billion for business energy costs, out of a total Budget package of €11 billion will it be enough, considering businesses are facing into one of the biggest energy crises in a century.”