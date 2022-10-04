Sligo

Mixed views in Sligo on Budget 2023

Junior Minister Frank Feighan says Budget 2023 has delivered a cost of living package to help the public

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath with Budget 2023 at the Department of Finance. Photo by Steve Humphreys. Expand
Sligo/Leitrim TD, Marian Harkin. Expand

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath with Budget 2023 at the Department of Finance. Photo by Steve Humphreys.

Sligo/Leitrim TD, Marian Harkin.

Budget 2023 has delivered a cost of living package that will give people in Sligo and Leitrim more disposable income and help them meet rising household and energy costs, Fine Gael Minister of State, Frank Feighan has claimed.

Minister Feighan said Fine Gael had acted decisively by announcing a package of once-off measures worth €4.4bn, which people will benefit in the coming weeks, if not immediately.

