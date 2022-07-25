Minister’s pledge on legal aid review as he officially opens new office in Sligo

Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne outlined his department’s commitment to a comprehensive review of the Civil Legal Aid Scheme at the launch of the Sligo Legal Aid Board’s new co-located Sligo Law Centre and Family Mediation Centre last Thursday at Rockwood Parade.

The event was attended by local political representatives, members of the judiciary, and officials from the Legal Aid Board, and highlighted the the co-located centre’s contribution in providing access to justice for those of modest means.

The Legal Aid Board is an independent statutory body responsible for the provision of civil legal aid and advice, family mediation and vulnerable witness related services.

“I want to acknowledge the staff here in Sligo for the pivotal contribution to providing access to justice for those with limited means. Each year the board assists thousands of people who find themselves in difficult and often incredibly stressful situations and works with them to find an equitable solution to their particular legal issue,” said the Minister.

“I am aware of the challenges people face and my department is strongly committed to building a justice system that works for everyone, where access to justice is a fundamental right and to continue to introduce reforms that identify and remove barriers and widens access to justice for those who need it most.”

He stated that work has now commenced on the first review of the Legal Aid Scheme in its 40-year history.

The reform is being chaired by former Chief Justice of Ireland Franke Clarke with membership drawn from those who work with marginalised groups, legal practitioners, academics, and representatives from the judiciary and Legal Aid Board.

Highlighting the changes that have occurred in Irish society over the past 40 years, Deputy Browne stated the review will allow for assessments in how well the justice system is facilitated by the scheme, include recommendations for the future, in particular in relation to eligibility, and map out a flexible service that responds to the needs of those who need it most. The final report is expected 12 months from now.

Also speaking at the launch for the newly refurbished co-located centre was Sligo Law Centre Managing Solicitor Brendan Hoey, who outlined the history of the law centre in Sligo which first opened in 1980 and was one of the first in the country after the Legal Aid Board was established in 1979.

“The expansion of our staff and the move to our new office is a reflection of the fact we are very busy, there is significant demand for our services in Sligo as we are at the intersection of three different court circuits and have a presence not only in Sligo but in Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon and other counties,” he said.

“We help people to resolve their problems through court and non-court-based options such as negotiation and mediation and seek to provide the best service we can.

“Our new office will allow us the space to do just that and today marks an important day in the evolution of the Law and Family Mediation Centre in Sligo as we continue to provide those services.”

The Chairperson of the Legal Aid Board Nuala Jackson highlighted the role they play in providing legal assistance around issues of domestic violence, child abduction, those in state care, and cases where the statutory time limit is close to expiring.

She outlined that waiting times for legal assistance in Sligo are some of the lowest in the country and commended a system of civil legal aid that is reflective of a changing and modern society.

“The aspiration of this co-location encourages to seek to resolve disputes with a mediator rather than through the courts, which will alleviate pressure on the family court,” she said.

Managing Mediator Fiona Grant Thomas outlined the importance of a co-located space which allows those providing legal and mediation services to work side-by-side, give guidance to one another, and ensure that clients choosing mediation they have access to legal advice and can make informed decisions.

“The Legal Aid Board is involved in a really important journey to try and change the narrative that the first port of call when you find yourself in a relationship or family crisis is the courthouse.

“We know the benefits for children who find themselves caught up in these difficult dynamics can be really significant and really far reaching,” she said.