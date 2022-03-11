Minister’s endorsement of Sligo community projects

Minister Humphreys trying out the Virtual Reality Experience with TDC Board Member Sean Mc Donagh at the launch of the new Digital Hub at An Chroí, Tubbercurry. Pic: Charlie Brady.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys spent Friday in County Sligo visiting the many projects funded by her Department under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

Her first engagement was at County Hall, where she was welcomed by CathaoirleachCouncillor Paul Taylor and Chief Executive Martin Lydon.

In his address the Cathaoirleach said: “Minister Humphreys provides a welcome opportunity to showcase the many projects around the county funded by your Department, and you will see at first hand the impact this investment has had on our local communities.

“For many people, your attendance today marks the culmination of years of outstanding local enterprise and spirit to bring their respective projects to fruition.

“For other initiatives getting underway, your visit will provide the impetus to see them progress. Our experience as a local Authority has been that we are most effective when we work in partnership with local communities and local agencies.

“This model has served us well and was the key to the planning and delivery of the projects you will see today.

“On commending the spirit of dynamic partnership that has been the backdrop to our Town & Village renewal programme, I must commend our own project team who worked with energy and spirit at every stage of the process, Michael Carty and Ray O’Grady and their staff have been outstanding in overseeing every stage of these projects in conjunction with the Minister’s office.

“County Sligo has benefited enormously from the funding delivered by the Department of Rural and Community Development. Last week funding of €1.3m was announced for projects in Sligo, the most significant investment in the country.

“While these projects are hugely important in their own right, they can also be the catalyst for a range of other initiatives to enhance our communities.

“In recent years Sligo County Council has devoted considerable resources to the development of our recreational infrastructure, and this can be seen in the range of walkways, trails and amenities provided around our wonderful county.

“Our tourist offering is exemplary, and I believe connectivity is key to its further enhancement - as Chair of South and West Tourism, I recognise the critical importance of maximising the major resource on our doorstep. Ireland West Airport Knock is the gateway to the northwest and is key in attracting visitors to the many amenities we are showcasing here today. The investment committed by the Minister to this county and region has transformed many areas and energised many communities.”

After a briefing on the Town & Village Renewal Programme by Director of Services, Dorothy Clarke, Minister Humphreys visited a number of schemes throughout the county, including Aughris, Kilglass, Enniscrone, Tubbercurry, Carney, Grange and Calry.

Amongst the engagements for the Minister was performing the official opening of the revamped An Chroi Digital Hub at the former Aurivo Head Office just off the Ballina Road in Tubbercurry and which has recently undergone a significant upgrade with the support of a number of Government agencies including Western Development Commission, Digiwest, Atlantic Economic Corridor, Enterprise Ireland, Connected hubs, Sligo County Council and Sligo Leader.

The digital hub is a member of the national Connected hubs organisation, a Government of Ireland initiative that supports individual hubs to come together under a shared identity to maximise the economic opportunity of remote working.

An Chroi has been transformed into a state of the art digital hub facility offering dedicated 500mb fibre broadband, cutting edge co-working & office spaces, digital boardroom, smart huddle rooms, innovation space and a large event space with virtual reality capability.

The new podcast and video content studio is the only facility of its kind in the North West.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of Tubbercurry Development Company David Hosey commented: “We are a voluntary group focused on driving the economic prosperity of our local area.

“We are very grateful for the support received from local agencies to upgrade An Chroi. We look forward to creating a community of remote workers within An Chroi and educating our community on the new technologies that will showcase Tubbercurry as a real ‘Smart Community’ and enable our community to thrive.”