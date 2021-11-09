Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Sligo’s Junior Minister for Health Frank Feighan has tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed. The Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus on Sunday, and has received a positive result from a PCR test.

“Minister Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19. As per public health advice, Minister Feighan immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result. Minister Feighan will continue to follow the public health advice, including working from home, and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away,” it said in a statement.