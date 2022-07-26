Minister says there’s no quick fix solution to housing problem in Sligo

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said there is no quick fix for housing shortages in Sligo but outlined plans for greatly increased delivery of housing over the next three years.

Speaking with The Sligo Champion at City Hall on Tuesday, the Fianna Fáil Minister said he has met with councillors and Oireachtas members to discuss housing targets of up to 9,000 social and affordable homes nationwide between now and 2025,

“This is the first time we’ve had a multiannual plan that is fully funded, that means Sligo and every local authority know they will have the money to deliver on this.

“We need to build up capacity here in Sligo and what the Council told me today is that they will actually exceed the targets that have been agreed by the Department,” he said.

“We have a challenge in relation to building up supply and to meet the demands of those on the housing list, that’s due to nearly 12 years of under supply for people on housing. The good news is we are on track to deliver between 8,000 and 9,000 new build social homes across the country.”

Deputy O’Brien stated that he is working with Sligo on the potential delivery of affordable homes directly through the Local Authority and that housing measures put forward last year are now starting to take root although he stressed there is a need to ‘catch up’ with the housing deficit.

“Nationwide we’ve targeted about 24,500 new homes this year and we’ll attain that target. We need to do 30,000 next year and build that capacity up.

“That’s happening, which is good, even in difficult times with inflation, the war in Ukraine, and two years of shrunken supply due to the pandemic,” he said.

While acknowledging the benefits of the former IT Sligo’s designation as part of the multi-campus Atlantic Technological University he said this too poses housing issues as when St Angelas College taken into account the number of students in town surpasses 5,000.

He highlighted issues of landlords leaving the rental market and quick delivery of rental properties is desperately needed.

“Last year was difficult with Covid, and this year will be better.

“I don’t have a quick fix for this coming semester but I can tell you the provision of affordable student accommodation is something Minister Simon Harris brought to a sub-cabinet meeting only about two weeks ago,” he said.

Addressing the conflict in Ukraine and the need for emergency housing for incoming refugees, Minister O’Brien said all local authorities have been tasked with repurposing old buildings to provide semi-permanent accommodation, as well as to bring one specific building that could provide places for around 100 homes.

He stressed that any modular accommodation, such as the potential site at Doorly Park, would be separate from any sites identified for social and affordable housing and are funded separately from other housing programmes.

Minister O’Brien said he hopes to see significant development in Sligo going into the future.

Earlier, the Minister met local councillors at County Hall.

The small number of houses being built by Sligo County Council this year was highlighted by councillor Declan Bree when he addressed the Minister. Cllr Bree outlined the house building figures during this meeting with elected representatives in County Hall.

Cllr Bree told Minister O’Brien: “Today, you will be visiting Dromore West for the official opening of the 10 Council houses in Farnan’s Drive which were completed last year and you will also be visiting Tubbercurry to open the 10 units built in Connolly Park which were also completed last year.

“However I feel it should be pointed out that only six Council houses, under construction in Bunnanadden, will be completed this year. There are currently in excess of 1,400 households on Sligo County Council’s Housing Waiting list.

“When I last checked on the number of persons in Homeless Services I was told there were 31 individuals in hostels.In addition there were 6 families consisting of 12 adults and 10 children, in B&B’s and hotel rooms in Sligo. Your government’s new ‘Housing for All strategy’ has set a target of only 517 units in County Sligo for

“However, you will be aware Minister that some months back the members of this Council recognising that the target you have set for Sligo will not be sufficient to resolve the housing crisis, unanimously called on you and your government colleagues to review your target and provide sufficient funding for an increased level of local authority houses in Sligo.

“Our housing staff are trying to manage as best as they can, but the reality is that like every other county in the country, Sligo is in the midst of a housing crisis, and as each day passes it is worsening.

“This is causing massive distress and anxiety and indeed despair for many people on the housing waiting list.

“And of course every councillor is aware that there are many more households who are ineligible for local authority housing because their low income is still above the maximum limit set by your Department.

“And the reality is that over the last number of years, housing provision in Ireland has been almost completely privatised with millions of euro paid to corporate landlords.

“Last year, this Council paid landlords €5.2million under the HAP Scheme, in addition to €2.7 million under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) and almost a half a million Euro under the Long Term Social Housing Leasing Scheme.

“A total of €8.4 million. This is a massive transfer of public money to private landlords.

“A similar amount was paid out the previous year.

“This is not the first time Ireland has been faced with a housing crisis.

“Back in the 1930s and 40s it was solved by building Council houses.

“From the 1930s until the 1950s, 55% of all housing was built by the state — and if the political will was only there it can be done again,” said Cllr Bree.

The minister had a number of engagements throughout the county during his visit on Tuesday last.