Minister Pippa Hackett turns sod on new Cloonamahon Native Woodland Park

Launch of the Cloonamahon Native Woodland: Paul Reid, CEO, HSE, Dermot Monaghan, A/Chief Officer, HSE CHOI, Edel Quinn, Head of Service, Disability Services CHOI, Marina Conway, CEO Western Forestry Co operative, Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for Land use and Biodiversity, Paul Taylor, Cathaoirleach, Sligo County Council, Deborah Meghan, Director of Stewardship & Risk, Coillte, Frank Feighan, Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy

Launch of the Cloonamahon Native Woodland: Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for Land use and Biodiversity, Martin Beirne (Property Manager HSE) Frank Feighan, Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy

Minister of State Pippa Hackett turned the sod and planted the first tree at the new Cloonamahon Native Woodland Park at an opening ceremony on Monday.

The development, which is the largest such project in the country, is a collaboration between the Health Service Executive (HSE), Coillte, Western Forestry Co-op and Sligo County Council.

This site is being 100% funded by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine under its Woodland Creation on Public Land scheme. The scheme was introduced by Minister Hackett in 2020 to encourage public bodies to use their lands for the creation of public lands.

This project which will develop over the coming years will see over 100,000 native trees planted across a combined land area of almost 250 acres.

Of this, 105 acres of HSE land will be converted to native woodland under the scheme. This will include 4.55km of tracks and trails as well as a picnic and fully accessible playground area.

There are 15 acres of Coillte owned woodland which are transitioning from commercial Stika spruce forest to native Irish Woodland, this will be integrated with the Cloonamahon Native Woodland and provide a further 1km of tracks, trails and amenity areas.

A model forest will be established over 23 acres of land owned by Western Forestry co-op with the aim of being a demonstration forest of the different types of forests and forest management.

Speaking to The Sligo Champion, the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine said this is the beginning of a public amenity that will be here for generations to come.

“It is a really exciting project where we are going to see over 100 acres of native trees planted here on the site at Cloonamahon,” she said.

“It’s going to be here forever, it’s a positive good news story, the tree planting has started now and I’d like to think in the next six to eight weeks that it will be completed.”

The development is planned to include a host of public amenities complete with walking trails, zip lining and water sports facilities.

“The public amenities are important and the fact it connects with forestry and tree planting measures is even better. There is value in getting people outdoors and walking in woodland. I think many people felt that importance during Covid.

“Everyone can resonate with this; it’s supporting local jobs with the tree planting and the management for years to come.”

The first tree planted by Minister Hackett was an Arbutus, a strawberry tree that is only endemic to Sligo and Kerry. This symbolic gesture represents all is unique to Sligo and kick started this native woodland project.

“This will be a big year for forestry in Ireland, we are writing a new forestry strategy for the country which will see us through the next 50 to 100 years, certainly generations to come,” she said.

“This epitomises the best of everything, it relates to human health, wellbeing, and local communities can come and see how the trees develop over the next generations and decades to come. I am delighted to support this and hopefully there will be many more projects like this.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony was the Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid who stated this development represents great collaboration between agencies and showcases the HSE’s commitment to the environment.

“From a HSE perspective it’s important for us to be invested in this project, we care for people and one way to do that is investing in preventive healthcare and people’s social, physical and mental wellbeing.

“Our commitment to the environment is something we want to be very proactive about, this is one area where the youth are ahead of us and they will guide us through.

“We have a big objective in the HSE, we want to build and continue to build trust and confidence in the public, things like investing in the community is part of our strategy and we look forward to working with you on that journey.”

Marina Conway, CEO of Western Forestry co-op, stated that their vision is to create a model forest that encompasses native trees made up mainly of oak, birch, alder, and Scot pine.

“Native woodland establishments have a strong ecological focus, each new woodland must reflect the appreciated native woodland type, or in the case of Cloonamahon types, as there are three different native woodlands to be planted here,” she said.

“I hope in 100 years’ time future generations will stand here, smile, and give thanks to those that have come before them for having the vision to create this special place. As a great writer once said, to have trees is to be rich in a way that money cannot buy.”

Deborah Meghen, Director of Stewardship and Risk with Coillte, said this project is important to allow people to get into the woods and enjoy nature.

“A key piece is we will be removing the commercial forest we have on the estate, that wood will be used and processed by Irish timber mills and used in Irish construction,” she said.

She highlighted the mental health benefits of nature and the importance of green spaces stating they are delighted to partner with all the teams involved.

Also speaking was HSE Acting Chief Officer CHO1 Dermot Monaghan who highlighted their focus on ‘universally designed accessible’ spaces where everyone is able to participate in the space.

Minister for State Frank Feighan commended the vision of the project and the success of agencies coming together in collaboration to deliver these projects.

Many of the speakers praised HSE property manager Martin Beirne for his role in developing the project stating it was his determination that helped ensure this development became a reality.

“I’ve been coming to Cloonamahon working for the HSE for the last 45 years and this is the nicest project I’ve worked on. Everybody supports it and sees how worthwhile it is. We’ve only started. We can do so much here that can be developed.”