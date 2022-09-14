Military Tattoo Parade in Sligo was an exciting gala event

The parade sets off from Abbey Street to City Hall via Grattan Street and O’Connell Street on Saturday. Pics: Donal Hackett.

A presentation was made to Johnny Standford, a survivior of the Battle of Jadotville ambush in 1960 in the presence of the Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo, Cllr Tom MacSharry at City Hall.

Old UN Irish Army military vehicles were in the parade.

Various military uniforms were on display in the parade.

There was great excitement in Sligo town with the return of the Military Tattoo Parade last Saturday.

With a march that featured pipe bands, the parade was organised by the 28th Infantry Battalion Association in cooperation with Sligo County Council and Sligo BID.

Crowds came together to witness the defence forces and musicians march through a route starting at Abbey Stret and finishing up in Quay Street Car Park.

With a wide ranging programme of events over the entire weekend this was a fantastic showcase for anyone interested in military history.

Things got started on Saturday morning with a display including Lest Sligo Forgets showcasing the Lisbellaw & South Fermanagh World Wars Society: WW1 Memorabilia and Medal Display.

The parade kicked off at 2pm and included Colour Party from Defence Forces. Veterans on Parade. Pipe Bands from IUNVA (Irish UN Veterans (Dublin), Sion Mills (Tyrone), Ardaghey (Donegal), Clabby (Fermanagh). Military Vehicles on Parade.

Some events after the parade included a military vehicle display with IMVG and UMVC Groups, an Irish military reenactment, a presentation on the Siege of Jadotville and a Band of 2 Brigade concert in the Clayton Hotel featuring a 30 piece band.

Sunday featured the Company of Foote (Napoleonic era Soldiers) re-enactment, the Oireash Historical Services 1600/1700 era display of Weapons, Uniforms and Flags, and the Swingtime Starlets, a trio of uniformed WW2 era singers.