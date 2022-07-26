Military spectacular set for Sligo in September

The 28TH Infantry Battalion of the Irish Defence Forces leading the procession at a 1916 Commemoration in Sligo previously.

Sligo Town centre will be awakened by the echo of marching feet of Defence Forces veterans combined with the excited tones of multiple pipe bands on the weekend of 3rd and 4th September 2022.

Sligo will host its first Military Tattoo. The event is being organised by the 28th Infantry Battalion Association which was established in 2014 as a body incorporating both active and retired members of the Defence Forces – primarily those who operated in the 28th Infantry Battalion (Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim).

The Military Tattoo organisers in cooperation with Sligo County Council and Sligo BID, have been planning the event for some months.

Huge efforts have been made to ensure the Garrison Town history of Sligo is remembered. Finner Camp was originally a Boer War training Camp and a Transit-Camp for troops deploying in The Great War 1914-1918. The war had a great impact on the people of Sligo. Representatives from Associations such as the Connaught Rangers and Royal Inniskilling’s will be invited to attend and tocommemorate the sacrifice made by their menfolk at that time.

The local association, ‘Lest Sligo Forgets’ will be in situ at the City Hall and will be able to search names and details of the 600men from Sligo and its hinterlands who sadly died during the Great War.

There will be an exhibition of medals and uniforms pertaining to this era on display in City Hall courtesy of Lisbellaw South Fermanagh World War Society. Medals associated with the Easter Rising and the War of Independence will also be exhibited at City Hall. Finner Camp was handed over to the Free State Army in 1922 after the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed.

This is the centenary of that momentous occasion. Veterans of the Defence forces will parade on Saturday afternoon and will be led by a Colour Party from the Defence Forces. The Pipe Band of the 28th Infantry Battalion will follow next in the order of parade. Veteran groups will include the 28th Infantry Battalion Association, the United Nations Veterans (IUNVA), the National Association of Ex-Servicemen & women (ONE), the Association of Military Police (MPAI). Other veteran Associations representing the Defence Forces are also invited to attend. The locally based 5th Field Signals and 19th Infantry Battalion will be proudly represented on parade. Each organisation will bring its own unique coloured jackets, flags and berets of many hues adding a vibrant spectrum to the proceedings.

There will be the unmistakable sound of ‘massed pipe bands’ raising the entertainment level throughout the town. The skirl of the pipes and the beat of the drums of six pipe bands will create an unforgettable atmosphere.

There will be a display of military vehicles depicting different periods such as the First and Second World War. These will include jeeps, half-track vehicles and tanks. Armoured Personnel Carriers. Land rovers from the Irish United Nations period will also be on parade and displayed throughout the town.

The UN Period will cover the much lauded Siege of Jadotville from the Congo in 1961. Those who have seen the film, Jadotville can now see the uniforms, vehicles and weapons used by the Irish soldiers of that time.

A Jadotville lecture will take place in the City Hall on Saturday the 3rd. The facilitator is Commandant Leo Quinlan (Rtd) the son of the officer in charge at Jadotville in 1961.This seminar will have great interest to Sligo as many of its sons fought at Jadotville.

Soldiers depicting the Napoleonic era, others portraying the Spanish/Irish military history dressed in full regalia with muskets and swords will be on show for the weekend.

A Centenary style ‘armed event’ will take place outside of City Hall.

This will commemorate the events encountered by the newly emerging Free State of 1922. Wreaths will be laid in honour of our comrades who died in the Service of Peace with the United Nations.

A Bugler and Drummer will accompany this solemn event. Another wreath will be laid in memory of the Irishmen who fell during the Great War 1914-19 to the sound of a pipers lament.

The Defence Forces Band of 2 Brigade under the Baton of Captain Tom Kelly will perform in concert at the Clayton Hotel Sligo on Saturday evening.

The last time a Defence Forces band played in Sligo was back in 2004.

The band will be complemented by the fabulous soprano Rachel Croash.

Tickets are available and at only €20.

On Sunday there will be similar treats in store.

To add to the ambience a trio of uniformed WWII ‘Belles’ will sing heartily to the music of the second world war.

The three ladies will have the stage at Quay Street Car Park, full PA system and surrounded by veterans and spectators alike will sing classics like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, There’ll Be Bluebirds Over the White Cliffs of Dover and Bella Ciao to name but a few.

The two-day family event will be a memorable weekend. The main parade will begin at 2pm on Saturday the 3rd September. Commencing at Abbey Street, it will proceed along Castle Street, Grattan Street, O’Connell Street, Fish Quay and finishing outside City Hall on Quay Street.

The organisers of the Military Tattoo are very grateful to Sligo County Council and to Sligo BID for supporting and sponsoring the event. It is intended to make the Military Tattoo an annual event in Sligo Town.