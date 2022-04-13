Michael Snee (58) named as second Sligo murder victim as Gardaí probe hate related motive

Gardaí at the scene this morning at City View, Sligo where the body of Michael Snee was discovered.

Gardaí have named the second Sligo murder victim as 58 year old Michael Snee who was found dead at his home in the centre of the town last night with severe injuries.

He was the second man murdered in their homes in the space of 48 hours following the discovery of the body of Aidan Moffitt (42) who lived at Cartron Heights on Monday.

Gardaí say they are continuing to retain an open mind in relation to the two murders but Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken told a press conference outside Sligo Garda Station this morning that they were actively investigating as to whether there was any hate related motive to the murders.

"We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to these murders, An Garda Síochána will endeavour to seek out all the available evidence, and ultimately it will be for a Court to

decide on the motivation behind these appalling crimes.

“Gardaí are also investigating whether Michael and Aidan met their attacker online. Meeting people online is a normal activity. Meeting people online should be a safe activity. But as with any online activity everybody should be aware of personal safety advice which we have provided on the Garda website, “ said Chief Supt Glacken.

He said Gardaí were continuing to explore all the circumstances of the murders while they were also examining another incident which occurred in the early hours of last Saturday morning in which a man received an eye injury in what was believed to have been a stabbing.

"I am appealing to any person who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda Station. I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you, we are here to listen to you and we are here to support you,” said Chief Supt Glacken.

He confirmed that one man, in his 20s, remains in custody having been arrested for murder shortly after 1.30am this morning.

Chief Supt Glacken thanked the public for their co-operation to date and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

The body of Michael Snee was discovered at his home at City View at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night following a 999 call.

"Michael and Aidan were well known and respected in this community. They were assaulted and murdered in their own homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time and indeed their friends and the winder community in Sligo,” said Chief Supt Glacken.

Family Liaison Officers have been provided to both Michael and Aidan’s families and An Garda Síochána continue to provide ongoing support to the families.

"I have commenced two separate murder investigations. A Senior Investigating Officer is in charge of each investigation supported by an incident room. Substantial Garda resources are dedicated to these

investigations with further support from Regional and National Units.

“Both scenes have been sealed off and remain so, the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a detailed forensic examination of each scene.

“A post mortem was carried out on the remains of Aidan Moffitt, yesterday, at University Hospital Sligo by Dr Sally Ann Collis, State Pathologist. A post mortem will be carried out on the remains of Michael Snee later today. I am not releasing any details of the post mortem examination for operational reasons” added Chief Supt Glacken.