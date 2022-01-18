Michael raises a glass on his 105th!

Michal Coyne celebrates his 105th birthday with a glass and a small one in The Crescent Bar, Boyle Co. Roscommon. Photo Brian Farrell.

Michael Coyne celebrates his 105th birthday with his Godson, Austin Waldron (left) and nephew Neil McGarry in Dennis Dodd's Crescent Bar, Boyle County Roscommon. Photo Brian Farrell

Michael was born in Fairymount, Castlerea, County Roscommon on 14th January 1917 and was 5years old when the treaty was signed.

Michael never married and it’s more than 40 years since he buried his last sibling.

He still lives an active life, lives with his nephew, Neil McGarry in Boyle and has his dinner out a couple of days a week.

To celebrate his 105th birthday, Michael was joined by his Godson, Austin Waldron and nephew Neil McGarry in The Cresent Bar, Boyle where he had a couple of glasses of Guinness and a couple of small ones and said himself

“ If it wasn’t for the restrictions I’d be here till after Midnight,” he quipped.