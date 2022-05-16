Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thundestorm warning for county Sligo today, Monday May 16th.

The warning, which came into place from 2.37pm this afternoon, will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening with localised downpours & isolated hail leading to poor driving conditions.

Counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath are also covered in this particular weather warning.

A separate yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Derry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.