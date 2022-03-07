Met Éireann issues status yellow wind and rain warning for Sligo

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for county Sligo for Tuesday.

The warning comes into effect from 4am on Tuesday morning and will be in place until 3pm on the same day.

Met Éireann warns that there will be strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.

Counties Clare, Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim and Mayo have also been issued with the status yellow warning.

A status orange storm marine warning is in place from 6am Tuesday until 1pm Tuesday from Valentia to Slyne Head to Rossan Point.