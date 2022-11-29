Mental health is top issue at Sligo youth event

Sligo Comhairle na nÓg recently hosted its annual Youth Conference in partnership with the Department of Children Equality Disability Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) and Sligo County Council.

Comhairle na nÓg (‘Youth Council’) serves as a consultative forum to which young people can identify topics and create action projects to address these topics, whilst also informing key decision-makers.

Sligo Comhairle na nÓg ensures that young people’s voices are heard.

The opening speech was delivered from the Coordinator of Sligo Comhairle na nÓg, Tara Gavin.

This day gave young people from many schools/youth clubs in Sligo the opportunity to come together and discuss issues affecting them.

The young people identified their top three topics, issues they rated most important and needing to be addressed by and for young people, these included mental health, transport and youth facilities.

Young people went onto explore and discuss these issues identifying possible solutions, ideas and ways forward on each topic.

Councillor, Martin Connolly, from Ballymote-Tubbercurry Electoral Area, spoke of the importance of Sligo Comhairle na nÓg at the event.

“It is encouraging to see so many young people being so passionate and articulate about the issues that concern them, as you all here in the room today, are the eyes and ears of the ground.

“If anyone can make a change now and into future generations, it is you,” he said.

He briefly spoke about the difficulties faced due to the Covid19 pandemic and commended Sligo Comhairle na nÓg for their productive work during this period involving in a number of national consultations including “cancer research and sun protection, department of education, children’s rights with United Nations, equality, Youth Advisory Committee and rural youth assembly.

“Besides this, Sligo members have been represented on the Comhairle na nÓg National Executive, Seanad na nÓg, Foroige’s E-Collective Climate Change Group, Sligo Leitrim CYPSC Youth Participation Lab, Sligo Leitrim Directory meetings and Sligo Parenting Strategy - The opportunities are endless here”. During the event, some Sligo Comhairle na nÓg members who have many important roles - including Chair, Anna Quinn, and Vice Chair, Siofra McElduff, hosted the day, and spoke of the importance of the young person’s voice.

This was also shown as National Executive Representative, Alfie Barron, spoke of what Comhairle na nÓg meant to him, and his experiences so far, having attended the Áras an Uachtaráin Garden Party in summer and had the opportunity to meet President Michael D. Higgins. At this year’s Youth Conference, mental health was the main issue voted by the young people which came out on top as the most important topic for the group to focus on for 2022/2023.

As well as Cllr. Martin Connolly and the Sligo community - Foroige, DCEDIY and the Sligo County Council aspire the group to “go from strength to strength in future years.” For further information or any young person wishing to get involved please email tara.gavin@foroige.ie.