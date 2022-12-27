Memory of Sligoman (24) who died from cancer lives on through mother’s charity

For the past ten years, a committee of family members and loved ones has been raising charitable funds in fulfilment of the late Marcus Moore’s final wish.

Marcus’ mum, Marian Moore, is the chairperson of the Marcus Moore Trust and this year, for the tenth anniversary of his passing, they have raised over €5,500 for SHOUT Cancer Care.

Marian spoke to The Sligo Champion about all that the committee has achieved since Marcus lost his leukaemia battle after six and half years on October 13th 2012, at 24 years of age, the ongoing support they have received from his friends, and their plans to continue honouring his legacy into the future.

“We have fundraised every year but have made a special effort this year for the tenth anniversary,” Marian said.

“Marcus’ good friend Robert Wasson contacted me and said he was training for the Dublin City Marathon and he would like to do it in memory and as a tribute to him.”

The week before Marcus’ anniversary the committee, which includes Marian Moore, Lisa Moore, Deputy Marc MacSharry, Robert Wasson, Kathleen Feeney and Edel McSharry, started their fundraising campaign which culminated with afternoon tea at the Glasshouse in Sligo, the first time they were able to hold an in person event since before the pandemic.

“The afternoon tea was not about making money, it was an opportunity for people to get together and chat, we had done everything online since Covid began three years ago, it works well online but I wanted the opportunity to meet people and say thank you very much after ten years,” Marian said.

Marian says it felt very special to get the phone call from Robert saying he wanted to do the marathon in Marcus’ memory and showcases the long-lasting impact her late son has had on the people around him.

“They were in secondary school together, they met on the first day in the Grammar School and had been buddies ever since. That’s the way Marcus was, once he met a friend, he was loyal to the core, a friend for life,” she said.

“Marcus had a really good group of friends around him and they were there for him through the good times and the bad, he never told them how serious it was, and they got a shock when we went to London for treatment.

“He didn’t want people to worry about him, he took things on board himself and wouldn’t like others worrying, he would never divulge information he thought would only make people worry more.”

Marcus was first diagnosed with leukaemia when he was just 18, however despite this challenge he carried out his Leaving Cert in the hospital and went on to college to pursue a law degree.

Having gained his degree while in remission, and planning towards gaining a master’s in law, Marcus passed away.

“The lecturers told me that they didn’t even know he had cancer, he never discussed it. He was on his own journey to get his education,” Marian said.

“After four and half years of remission and the day after he graduated his bloods showed leukaemia again.

“Unfortunately, the next two years were a lot more difficult, there was not a lot of treatment, he tried chemotherapy and that worked for some months but didn’t work beyond that.”

Marcus received a bone-marrow transplant from his sister Emer, and his family and friends fundraised to bring him to London in 2012 for a clinical drugs trial.

“The antibody he was trying out wasn’t successful for him, he was part of a trial in London and they realised it wouldn’t help if someone had a bone-marrow transplant and they thanked Marcus for that,” Marian said.

Marian says that three weeks after he died they learned about an immunotherapy treatment in America that had been successful for those in the final stages of leukaemia and that Marcus’ final wish, told to his family the week before he died, was that they would continue to do good in his name and help others on journey’s like his get the treatment that is available.

“That’s why we do it, it is to help others who have been diagnosed with a difficult cancer, we are so privileged to be able to do it in Marcus’ memory,” she said.

“There is no doubt that when someone is diagnosed with cancer the whole family is involved and you need to be there to support them.

“With leukaemia it was a case of being in hospital for three or four months at a time and that was very difficult.”

Marian stressed the need to support families and patients going through cancer treatment and said that in order to remain close to the hospitals they had to rent in both Galway and London with Marcus.

“The whole community got behind him, St John’s Football Club that he was involved in, the Grange community where I am from, we raised over €80,000 at that time,” she said.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work for Marcus, but it raised awareness and ensured that other people weren’t afraid to go on that journey, that they weren’t afraid to go for new treatment.

“That is very important for people in the final stages, like Vicky Phelan who had to go to America, but you know early if it’s not going to work for you.

“That money was divided between all the charities Marcus was involved in: The Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust, Cancer Care West, the North West Hospice, and the biggest amount to SHOUT Cancer Care.

“It was very important for us that the money was made available to people going through cancer and that is why we continue to fundraise the way we do, it was super for us to be able to get meet with people after ten years and such a difficult journey with Covid, I am sure Marcus is smiling down.”

Marian says that it was always in Marcus’ nature to want to help others and that he had a very caring type of personality.

“He spent an awful lot of time in hospitals and he got to know a lot of people with difficult cancers, he felt that even though he wouldn’t be around any longer that we should do all we can to help others,” she said.

“I get emotional because when thinking back on his journey, we would have hoped things would have been different, but it was not meant to be. We are just privileged to fundraise in his memory and that’s why it is so important to us.”

Although the anniversary of Marcus’ passing is in October, Marian says they usually prefer to host events around the time of his December birthday with €2,200 raised in 2019, €2,600 in 2020 and €2,800 in 2021.

Marian wished to thank the Sligo business community, whose goodwill has allowed them to host their fundraising Monster Raffle, in particular Clifford Electrical, Martin Reilly Motors, Damien Tansey Solicitors and Tim Boland.

“We are indebted to the people of Sligo and glad to be able to give something back, I’d like to thank every single person who has supported us along this journey, it’s been a difficult one but it shows the amount of people who care and that is so important,” she said.

“An awful lot more people came on board for the ten-year anniversary, and the marathon injected something different that I think made a great difference.

“There is a bigger extension of friends from all over the place who are getting involved, there is a great support network and in the future, we might plan something outside of Christmas time like a summer barbeque.

“We want to continue on this journey as long as we are able to and as long as people want us to do it.”

Marian says a special mass in honour of all the people who have supported them over the years is currently being planned.

“It would be a special intention for the people who have supported us in Sligo, Grange, Drumcliffe, and beyond. We appreciate everything.”