Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Memory of Sligoman (24) who died from cancer lives on through mother’s charity

The Marcus Moore Trust have been raising charitable funds since Marcus’ passing in 2012.

School pals Jack Swinburne, Redmond Scanlon, Robert Wasson, Keith Patterson and Marcus Moore pictured at Robert's 21st birthday while Marcus was in remission and on maintenance chemotherapy. Expand
Marian Moore (Marcus Moore Trust chiarperson), Edel MSharry (treasurer). Simeon Whittington (SHOUT Cancer Care), and Deputy Marc MacSharry (PRO). Expand
Marcus Moore, pictured as a two-year-old at Christmas, with his sister, Lisa, who was four-and-a-half at the time. Expand
The late Marcus Moore. Expand

Close

School pals Jack Swinburne, Redmond Scanlon, Robert Wasson, Keith Patterson and Marcus Moore pictured at Robert's 21st birthday while Marcus was in remission and on maintenance chemotherapy.

School pals Jack Swinburne, Redmond Scanlon, Robert Wasson, Keith Patterson and Marcus Moore pictured at Robert's 21st birthday while Marcus was in remission and on maintenance chemotherapy.

Marian Moore (Marcus Moore Trust chiarperson), Edel MSharry (treasurer). Simeon Whittington (SHOUT Cancer Care), and Deputy Marc MacSharry (PRO).

Marian Moore (Marcus Moore Trust chiarperson), Edel MSharry (treasurer). Simeon Whittington (SHOUT Cancer Care), and Deputy Marc MacSharry (PRO).

Marcus Moore, pictured as a two-year-old at Christmas, with his sister, Lisa, who was four-and-a-half at the time.

Marcus Moore, pictured as a two-year-old at Christmas, with his sister, Lisa, who was four-and-a-half at the time.

The late Marcus Moore.

The late Marcus Moore.

/

School pals Jack Swinburne, Redmond Scanlon, Robert Wasson, Keith Patterson and Marcus Moore pictured at Robert's 21st birthday while Marcus was in remission and on maintenance chemotherapy.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

For the past ten years, a committee of family members and loved ones has been raising charitable funds in fulfilment of the late Marcus Moore’s final wish.

Marcus’ mum, Marian Moore, is the chairperson of the Marcus Moore Trust and this year, for the tenth anniversary of his passing, they have raised over €5,500 for SHOUT Cancer Care.

Privacy