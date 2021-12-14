Memorial by sea destroyed in attack

A memorial bench to commemorate lives lost at sea at the end of Derk Road in Dromard has been totally vandalised.

The bench was put up by husband and wife, Caroline and Dessie Harnan last August to commemorate the deaths of six young men who died at sea on 28 August 1944.

Ms. Harnan is the niece of two of the men and she says seeing the bench destroyed was “devastating”.

“The six friends went over to Strandhill and were coming back on a rowing boat, they got caught in a current, it flipped over, and they drowned,” she said.

“It was a long process to put it up, we were in the middle of Covid, family members wanted to donate money to us but we said if they wanted they should donate to the coast guard, if we could just save one life that’s all we were looking for.”

Gardaí are investigating the damage and told the couple that it appears to be “malicious” and are encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.

“I came home from work and Dessie said I have to go to the barracks, a neighbour that lived down the road said it looked broken, I went down and took some photos,” Ms. Harnan said.

The incident occurred last Wednesday between 9am and 7:30pm.

“There was CCTV at the house opposite it, but you can’t see anything. The guards said at first it could have been the sea, but the neighbours live right outside and they said the water didn’t go up that high. You can see the damage, it’s not natural.”

Ms. Harnan said she is “heartbroken” that someone would commit such a “senseless act” of vandalism.

“The bench was blessed. On the anniversary we organised for friends and family members to come and the priest blessed it. This is like someone going into a graveyard and breaking a gravestone,” she said.

“I don’t even know how to put into words how I felt when I saw it, I could not believe it, I was heartbroken.”

Mr Harnan wanted to thank the people of Derk and the surrounding area “who couldn’t have been more helpful” in getting the bench put up and said they will “be disgusted” when they find out what happened.

“It was not there for just those six men; it was for anyone who got lost at sea.

“It took 77 years to get it there and it only took two minutes for some sick person to take it down,” he said.