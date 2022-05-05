Medical students miss out after Bank Of Ireland scrap loan scheme

A bank’s decision to discontinue a loan for medical studednts is extremely disheartening and will have negative effects on this country’s ability to retain young doctors according to one Sligo student.

This student, who asked not to be named, is currently studying Graduate Entry Medicine (GEM) at University College Dublin (UCD) and spoke to The Sligo Champion about the impact of ending the loan and stressed that the responsibility to providing a financially secure method of studying is on the Government and universities rather than individual banking institutions.

The Bank of Ireland loan which is set to be discontinued this July provides specialised loans of up to €60,000 and offered a moratorium of four years before repayments would begin, giving an opportunity for students to become fully qualified.

This is an essential aspect of the loan say students who say it would be all but impossible to try and adequately complete their degree while also working full time.

The Sligo student said she had to consider accommodation fees and myriad of other financial necessities before deciding to pursue this course and fears, due to a lack of appropriate Government grants, that without a similar scheme it will greatly reduce the number of people who consider studying medicine through this route.

In addition, the starting salary for graduates of this course is approximately €36,000 with a requirement that a parental guarantor must earn a salary of upwards of €50,000 meaning the financial obstacles are even greater and that students without a solid support system behind them have zero options allowing them to avail of the course.

GEM students have already completed a previous degree and as such as not entitled to any supports through Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI).

If they had previously received them, this student said these blockades will severely decrease the levels of diversity within Irish medicine and is closing doors to people who could contribute greatly to the field.

“I also applied for medicine as an undergrad, but I think GEM students really do bring something different, everyone completed a degree before, some have studied music, one travelled the world as an opera singer, there are a few nurses with lots of really diverse backgrounds,” she said.

“This all adds to the learning environment and to the diversity of doctors being produced. I feel privileged to be studying this course, but it makes me sad to think somebody could now go through all the work of getting an offer and not be able to do it purely because they can’t afford to.”

Minister for Further Education Simon Harris has said that he is ‘disappointed’ BOI has decided to discontinue the loan and is due to review the SUSI system, which will look at providing support for those wishing to pursue medicine as GEM students.

“I think the onus is more on the Government than any individual bank, it’s not really on an individual banking institution to be the only thing that decides whether or not somebody can do this course, it really is on the Government and maybe even the universities as well,” the student said.

“I do think most of my year group will probably go to Australia just from the money side of things. I think from a Government point of view it would make more sense to make it that young doctors want to stay,” she said.

This Sligo student said that while they are currently covered by the loan, as they were able to avail of it before its discontinuation, those coming up will not be as lucky, it is due to expire in July which is before any prospective GEM students will even be able to secure offers.

Members of the course have come together to put out a written statement outlining the situation.

“Financial support is often required for students to cover university fees for this course, which currently stand between €15,000 - €16,500 per year, depending on the university; after requiring a sufficiently high score in the gruelling (and expensive) exam known as the GAMSAT.

“Moreover, students entering this course must already have a minimum 2.1 honours degree. As the course begins, universities remind students that its undertaking is equivalent to working a full-time job in terms of the recommended workload. As such, part-time working is almost impossible and those of us that do need to work do so at the possible expense of our grades.

“Bank of Ireland is currently the only financial institution in Ireland that offers a suitable loan linked directly to this course, with an option to begin repayments once we qualify and start working as doctors (a four-year moratorium). It allows for a maximum drawdown of €15,000 per annum, for four years, and charges a 6.5% APR.

“Although this does not cover the fees of approximately €16,500 per year in UCD, it is the only loan that provides a four-year moratorium and leaves students in excess of €100,000 debt upon graduation. After 8 years of university, 2 honours degrees and €100,000 in debt, graduates are offered a starting salary of approximately €36,000 according to the HSE consolidated salary scale 2021.

“As such, Graduate Entry Medicine imposes severe socio-economic barriers to students wishing to pursue a career in medicine. Moreover, guarantors of this BOI loan must earn salaries of over €50,000, to add to the obstacles that must be overcome to gain entry to this course.

“Furthermore, current students have just been advised by BOI that this loan is being discontinued from 31st July 2022. As stated, it is the only third-party financial option for prospective Graduate Entry Medicine students who do not have the means to fund this course themselves.

“Without this, only those from a certain background and financial means will be able to consider this route to becoming a doctor in Ireland. This is an absolute disaster - only working to further exacerbate the current shortage of medical doctors nationally down the line. Additionally, the profession should never be open only to those of a certain financial background.

“Moreover, we have only heard that this loan is being cancelled through word of mouth and forwarded text messages - neither the bank nor the universities have made any effort to directly communicate this to us, or to professionally advertise this fact to prospective students. To put this in perspective: offers for this course come out in early August 2022, and the bank has confirmed that this loan is being discontinued from 31st July 2022.

“Prospective students often do not look deeply into funding (and will assume this loan will be available as it is widely known amongst applicants) until after an offer has been secured. They deserve appropriate communication in this regard. Furthermore, there has been no announcement of a new replacement or alternative for this loan scheme.

“We have no other options. The issue of how incredibly high fees are as it stands, coupled with the previous high interest rate on the only loan being offered within the state (if you have a suitable guarantor, which may not be the case), in tandem with the plans to now cancel this only financial supportive option, paints a very grim picture that in my view, needs to be acted on right away.

“All of this on the backdrop of a crippling health system crying out for more doctors highlights that it is in the government’s best interest to act upon and raise awareness about this urgently.

“It is clear from the time, money, and effort afforded to this course that this is a committed, dedicated, and passionate cohort of students. People who are serious about pursuing a job where caring for people is their number one priority.

“This is not how the path to becoming a doctor should be paved; no one should have to turn away from the profession or from further education due to monetary reasons, whilst having no financial support options available. I’m sure you can appreciate the disappointment and panic that has rippled through this cohort in the last 24 hours. We are shouting for help and for an alternative to be made available, quickly.”

Bank of Ireland in a statement to The Sligo Champion said: While

existing customers are not impacted, the Graduate Entry Medical loan

will no longer be available for new applications after 31st July this

year. The loan required a parental guarantee which was not an option for all students and the deferral of repayments meant accumulated debt by the end of term. It has accounted for a very small volume of our overall lending and the volume has dropped in recent years, while our other loans became more popular. We have a number of other loans for undergraduates, postgraduates and graduates. These include our Student Loan to fund back to college expenses, travel or living expenses, and our Postgraduate Loan. We also offer extremely competitive rates via a Personal Loan up to €65,000.

The Department of Further and Higher Education in a statement said:

“The Department has been made aware of reports regarding the specific loan scheme for graduate entry medicine and is seeking further information on this issue.

“While students pursuing graduate entry medicine (GEM) programmes do so as second degree courses and consequently are not eligible for free fees funding or for student grants the fees of participating EU students are partly subsidised by the State. In addition, tax relief at the standard rate of tax may also be available in respect of tuition fees paid for approved courses at approved colleges of higher education. Minister Harris has also commissioned a review into student supports and will bring this to Government shortly.

“Students on graduate entry medicine courses may also be eligible to apply to the Student Assistance Fund (SAF) for financial support. The SAF guidelines provide that students with a previous higher education qualification at the same NFQ level, or who, in the past, attended higher education without ultimately obtaining a qualification, may be considered for support on a case-by-case basis and subject to available funding.

“Students in Higher Education Institutions can also avail of access services. Access Officers will be in a position to advise students on the

different types of supports available within their institution.”