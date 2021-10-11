Medical devices company creates 100 new jobs at its Carrick-on-Shannon plant

VistaMed, a medical devices company has announced that it will create 100 new jobs at its facility in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim.

Founded in 1999 VistaMed Ltd. currently employs 525 people between its R&D Innovation Centre Carrick-on-Shannon and at its manufacturing facilities in Roosky and Carrick-On-Shannon.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “I’m really pleased to see that VistaMed is expanding in Leitrim and will be recruiting 100 people over the next two years. This significant expansion demonstrates VistaMed’s continued commitment to Carrick-on-Shannon, where it was founded and underscores Ireland’s position as a global hub for the world’s leading med tech companies. I wish the team every success with this new expansion.”

This latest jobs announcement is in direct response to the strong demand for development and manufacturing capabilities in VistaMed from existing and new customers said Patrick Mulholland, Managing Director of VistaMed

“This is an exciting time in the continued development of our company, many of the devices we develop offer exceptional opportunities for engineers to gain experience working with the most innovative products to come on the market.”

As we continue to build on our engineering team, we are looking for talented individuals with the right motivation and skillsets to facilitate our continued growth in developing and manufacturing world class medical devices.

"For product builders there is the opportunity to progress one’s career with the many support mechanisms offered within VistaMed. With a growing company there are many opportunities for career progression together with the

satisfaction of working on life changing medical devices.” The expansion will see positions created in management, engineering, technicians, operators, automation, quality control & validation and administration.

Minister of State and Frank Feighan has said: “This is a vote of confidence in Leitrim and the North West and shows that a young company company with a workforce of over 500 people, producing world class medical products can thrive and expand in this way.

“The proximity of IT Sligo who continue to develop courses around medical device production is a vital component in the success of similar companies throughout the north west and I urge young people from this region currently considering their career options with an interest in the area of science and engineering to look at the type of courses that fit the need of companies like VistaMed where there are real opportunities for good employment prospects.

“In conclusion I wish to congratulate the company’s management have driven the success of the company since 1999. The company’s products have evolved in terms of form and complexity since its foundation, to a high-value product solutions provider offering product design, development, and component manufacturing,” concluded Minister Feighan.