Maura (91) has penned some tips on how to keep well

Maura Bell in Liber Bookshop and the front cover of Maura B’s Tips for Minding an “Elderly Lady”.

People are always asking Sligo resident Maura Bell (91) how she manages to stay so active and healthy and her answer is simple, it’s because she is looking after an elderly lady; Herself!

Throughout the pandemic Maura started to jot down some of her tips around exercise, healthy eating, admiring nature, and cultivating good friends which has led to the publication of her very first book called Maura B’s Tips for Minding an “Elderly Lady”.

Maura is originally from Dublin and first moved to Cartron in 1974 where she has been ever since. Now with the help of her daughter, she has put together a light-hearted book about staying active into old age and has raised €3,000 for Age Action, Ireland’s leading advocacy group for older and ageing people.

Speaking with The Sligo Champion, her daughter Emer says her mother is quite a lively person and very independent.

“People would ask how she does so well and she would joke that she’s busy looking after an elderly lady and people would think there’s someone staying in the house with her,” she said.

“She had this block of coloured paper and she started writing down her tips for staying well. Things like she fills two milk containers with water to do her exercises or standing on one leg while she’s peeling potatoes.”

“It’s bright and colourful and when my husband suggested she put it together as a book she thought that was a great idea.”

Maura looks after herself with a good diet, walking in nature, staying in touch with friends, and enjoying the company of her children and grandchildren.

Emer helped illustrate the book which includes drawings to accompany the tips which cover everything from the benefits of stretchy trousers to the importance of an emergency button in old age.

“I was reluctant to get an emergency button at first, but one day I was sitting on my deckchair in the garden when it gave way and I got stuck in it! No one could hear me shouting for help. That changed my mind!” Maura said in her book.

While Maura has always loved to take part in creative projects such as knitting chocolate egg holders, this is the first time she has published a book and is delighted to have been able to raise much needed funds for Age Action as well as to help highlight the upcoming Positive Ageing week at the end of the month from September 25th to October 1st.

Maura wished to thank Brian Coyle from Centra Cartron as well as Liber bookstore and Active Life Pharmacy for stocking her book, as well as the friends and neighbours who have bought the book directly from her.

The book is available in hardback for €10 in Liber and Active Life and for €5 in Centra Cartron with all proceeds going towards proceeds going directly towards Age Action.

“She has no trouble selling to people. She was in hospital recently and ended up selling six books while she was there. She got my brother to bring the copies in for her,” Emer joked.

For more tips see @maurabtips on Instagram.