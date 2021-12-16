Sligo

Mattress and bed among items dumped near Mass Hill

It’s understood to have occurred on Sunday.

Mattresses and bed basses dumped near Mass Hill. Pictures with thanks to Dermot Mooney, Ox Mountain Adventure Camp.
Mattresses and bed basses dumped near Mass Hill. Pictures with thanks to Dermot Mooney, Ox Mountain Adventure Camp. Expand

Mattresses and bed basses dumped near Mass Hill. Pictures with thanks to Dermot Mooney, Ox Mountain Adventure Camp.

Jessica Farry

A mattress and the base of a bed were among the items illegally dumped in the Ox Mountains, at the waterfall near Mass Hill over the weekend.

Pictures taken by Dermot Mooney, owner of Ox Mountain Adventure Camp, show the large items dumped at the side of the road in an extremely beautiful, scenic area in South Sligo.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the litter warden of Sligo County Council.

Mr. Mooney thanked Sligo County Council members in both Tubbercurry and Sligo town, and the litter warden Brian Courtney for their assistance.

A car with a trailer was seen in the area on Sunday evening.

Mass Hill is located close to Lough Easkey and Lough Talt in the heart of the Ox Mountains.

