Martina’s life long love of art bears fruition with leading Sligo craft store and gallery

This is the remarkable story of a North Sligo woman of creativity, courage, character and real substance.

It is the story of Martina Hamilton (neé Gillen) from Maugherow who had an “aisling gheal” or bright vision that she turned into a real sparkling reality, in the heart of Sligo.

There are very few people who have not heard of “The Cat And The Moon” shop in Castle Street a magical mystical brand, inspired by a beautiful WB Yeats poem and play of the same name.

And what a title for a place full of grace and beauty in the finest of jewellery and art in many forms, including fine art and handcraft.

It is an inspiring name-a name that is as iconic to Sligo as Lady Erin and has attracted thousands of visitors since Martina first opened the shop in the Market Yard at the height of a crippling recession in 1990.

But Martina was never afraid to take on a challenge, to test herself and listening to her speak about her passion for jewellery and various other forms of arts, it is clear, that you are in presence of a real force of nature.

Near enough would never be good enough in Martina’s world as she has built on her dream for over 30 years.

In 2010 she opened the Hamilton Gallery and that was an exciting new chapter in her ever- evolving story and she owns ‘The Cat And The Moon Shop’, the Martina Hamilton Gallery and The Martina Hamilton Design Studio, all at no 4 Castle Street.

Martina has many influences-but the deepest and most enduring is the special land and seascape of her native North Sligo, the place where her people have lived for generations.

This part of Sligo has long been a mecca for artists, poets, painters, novelists and people of creativity for many year….and there is always the ever- beating heart of the sea in a rugged, spare but very beautiful landscape.

As Martina succinctly says:

“My family have lived in the area for centuries and I feel the Wild Atlantic Way is in my DNA”.

Her art springs from this special place of elemental beauty and the seascape of Sligo has been central to her jewellery designs.

Her work as a student of Fine Art and Sculpture at Sligo IT drew considerably on organic forms from that famed seashore.

As a student she was taught by the great Killeenduff, Easkey sculptor Fred Conlon who was an inspired and inspiring teacher.

Her work as a jeweller has been recognized all over the world and a bespoke piece was presented to ex US President Barrack Obama by ex-Taoiseach Enda Kenny at The White House on St Patrick’s Day 2013.

Sligo Yeats Day Committee, which organizes celebrations to honour Yeats on his birthday commissioned the piece, which is based on Innisfree Island, the inspiration for the poem “The Lake Isle Of Inisfree”. Martina also produced cuff links for Obama and Kenny.

Then, in 2015 on the 150th Anniversary of Yeats’ birth, the uber elegant English actress Joanna Lumley was in Sligo to open Yeats’ Secret Garden in Sligo and she was presented with a Yeatsian rose necklace, crafted by Martina.

“I had heard Joanna Lumley was coming to Sligo, and that she was a big Yeats fan, so I made her the piece.

“I came along to the opening of the garden to meet her, and I was like a schoolgirl. I was even more excited than at the thought of Obama getting my work.

“She wrote me the most amazing email afterwards, saying she loved the necklace so much she planned on wearing it when she took her last breath.”

Another major star who has been in the Cat And The Moon and the Hamilton Gallery was Irish film star Brendan Gleeson who opened an exhibition by his friend, renowned sculptor John Behan.

Martina said her two daughters Anna and Ellen were a bit disappointed that he did not come as Mad-Eye Moody the Hogwarts Professor in some of the Harry Potter films.

The current exhibition Martina has organized is a remarkable collaboration between 86 women artists who were asked to respond to a poem about St Brigid called St Brigid’s Well by renowned poet Eiléan Ní Chuileanáin.

Martina was born in Maugherow overlooking the lake “where the barnacle geese come to”.

Her father was Mark Gillen who played senior county football for Sligo, and her mother was Mary Kilfeather from Grange. She is the youngest of seven children, some of whom are sadly no longer with us.

Her brother Frank and sister Helen passed away in very recent years. Sean, Maureen, Helen, Aidan and Florence who lives in Northern Ireland and a host of in-laws, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, are part of her close family circle.

Her earliest memory is tied up with Florence who is very literary and writes.

“It was on a farm with loads of different kinds of animals, there was great freedom climbing trees and building tree houses. It was a lovely upbringing.”

Martina went to Maugherow NS, and it was there her creative flair was discovered.

“I enjoyed drawing and substitute teachers coming in which was great as you would get to do something different.

“I always loved art and that led to secondary school in the Ursuline where I realised that I was not going to be particularly academic.

“But it was all about art and I had a teacher called Sister Saint Paul, who has now passed way, who was very encouraging, and I loved her classes.

“I also loved the peace of the art room whereas I did not like the usual noise of the classroom”.

She added: “It was mostly powder paint and ‘marla’ or plasticene we worked with.

“It still allowed me to think in three dimensions.

“Sister Saint Paul was sent seashells from all around the world and when I was setting up this place, I used those shells, and they are beautiful objects.

“And then we had Maribeth Milne who has only recently retired from the Ursuline was very vibrant and was into making “it big bright and free.”

“When it came to art, I had courage and I would ask people about it and I asked Maurice Meade to tell me if my portfolio was good enough to get me to Art college. He was the art teacher in Ballinode.

She continued: “I went to Sligo IT and studied sculpture and had Fred Conlon from Easkey as a lecturer.

“I came under his influence, and he was very serious about everything, from a line on a page to a measurement and yet he was always very open-minded on the subject of art.

“That went from transient things like found objects to things made out of steel. He was very passionate about art in all its forms, and he worked a lot in granite.

“But, as a teacher of drawing, I can still hear the process and he was relentless in his approach to everything.

“He would have a drawing class and he would be talking the whole way through it.

“I chose sculpture over painting because I wanted to learn how to do things.

“I was a bit unsure and then my father sadly passed away while I was in the US.

“That was a very tragic disruption, and it threw me off and it took me a while to sort myself out”.

Martina finished her Diploma in Art and Design in the IT.

She then met her husband Malcolm Hamilton in the famous Hennigan’s pub in the late 1980s.

“We were both idealistic people with very little money and those were great times altogether. Malcolm worked in Hennigan’s, a fantastic music venue and was involved in the Sligo Arts Festival, on the Arts Centre Committee and in setting up the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company

“Malcolm is a playwright and very involved in the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company, and The Factory with some of his childhood friends.

“It was a great time and I think the 60s only came to Sligo in the 80s’ We were both very much driven by getting to do stuff as opposed to money.

“But I also have a very practical side to me as you have to come to some sort of a balance.

“I decided to start a business in the late 1980s”.

Martina initially did ceramics in her final years in college, and she did cut-out lanterns for Michael Kennedy in Sligo.

Martina did a Jewellery Skills course for six months after she finished college and she learned the technical aspects.

And she pretty much started making jewellery while she was on that course. She opened a premises that was previously known as the Station House in The Market Yard in 1990.

“For the first two and a half years, it was just a workshop with no name.

“I think I called it “Gillen Design” but everyone called it “Gillian Jewellery”.

But when she decided to rent the space on 25 Market Street, Malcolm and the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company were performing the play “The Cat And The Moon”, in their first summer season at The Factory.

“That was where the name came from. Sadly, Malcolm lost both of his parents around that time too. They were difficult years”.

1989/1990 were tough years and many of Sligo’s brightest and best were leaving, but Martina and Malcolm were determined to stay.

“That really united us and made us realise the amazing place that is Sligo and how lucky we are to be here.

“It is much more difficult to earn money here, but you don’t need all that much money, and money was never our main motivator”.

“I think a lot of people look on business as something you do to take,

“I think it is the opposite. It is a community thing, and you are only there thanks to the people who are walking in the door, so you try to give it back out.

She added: “The business was doing very badly in Market Street even though it did not look like that from the outside.

“It was a little gem of a shop, and it gave a chance for makers from all around the country to show their wares”.

In time she learned a lot and listened to people and the collection began to improve with the years.

“When we’d seen out our lease in Market Street, the chance arose to move to No 4 Castle Street. It was a timely decision.”

And in 2002 the shop was becoming so successful that she bought this most iconic of buildings.

“When we started in Castle Street it was just a tiny space.

“The roof was leaking from upstairs, and I asked the landlord what could be done so he said I could buy it if I liked, and I did just that.

“It was madness, but I just knew that this was what I wanted, and I was so determined to make it work”.

“Some of the jewellery that I made in those early years in response to nature were some of the very best that I have made, and they have stood the test of time. The Seashore Collection rings are still there.

“In the first few years of business you are trying to cater for what you think people need or want, but then you get a little more self-assured and you realise that they are buying the bits that I like to do and the way that I see the world.

“Over a period of time, I got a bit more confidence in that and it was not until I adopted my daughters from China, Anna and Ellen, who are twins, and they took on the name Hamilton that I put my own name out there.

“So, in 2007 I rebranded as Martina Hamilton and in the depths of recession in 2010 I opened the Hamilton Gallery as a separate entity to attract artists from here and from all over the world.

“This re-branding was a key change for me as I came out from hiding behind The Cat And The Moon and defined more of what my designs were about and what I was about.

“It gave me more confidence and it was a very strange phase to go from being anonymous to putting your name in front of something.

“I don’t know whether it is an Irish psyche thing or a woman psyche thing, but I found it very difficult to move from ‘we do this, to I do this’.

“It is maybe the ‘who do ye think ye are syndrome.’

She added: “It was a game changer in terms of how other people saw me in terms of other shops that I sell to.

“They wanted me to be perceived in that way and that was a big change.

“Kilkenny Design would always have been one of our best supporters and our brand remains one of their strongest in the jewellery counter.

She also sells in Avoca, Arnott’s, Kilkenny Shop, Blarney Woollen Mills and the gift shop in the National Museum among many other outlets.

“All of the stuff is made here in the workshop, but I don’t have the time to make jewellery anymore, but I have very skilled crafts people here.

“In recent years she has found herself more and more drawn towards painting.

“Some people still don’t even know that we make jewellery and still think that we are a nice shop to buy nice things for their loved ones and families etc.

“Covid may have ironically helped us a bit as people were using their devices from home and were more inclined to read about you.

“We have drawn a much bigger audience from all over the world and we currently have about 15 working for us.”

But, for Martina, a piece of jewellery or art, however well- crafted should never just be a thing.

“It should always mean something and have a relationship with the things you wear.

“The best part of my job is the people who come in to commission something from us, a wedding ring, or an engagement piece, something that celebrates a particular moment in life, or something that is just a celebration of themselves.

“Or if we make something that is modern or of today but means something else for them, a different or maybe private message that you put on the inside of a ring or a bangle, then that is very rewarding for us.

“I never thought starting out, that I would have that connection with people and it gives you a sense that you are doing something worthwhile with your life and that you are making a difference and that is lovely”.

But Martina’s ‘áit dúchais’ or native place of North Sligo, is also a very nurturing inspiration for this extremely eclectic and engaging lady who combines an artistic spirit with a practical soul.

It has been a haven for artists of various hues for many years.

“When I was younger, I did not realise it, but through my husband Malcolm’s friends and family I kind of got the heart and soul of it.

“Of course, it is also the people and that is indeed all of the people of Sligo, who take you to their heart.

“I have a great relationship with Sligo people.

“In the beginning, in Sligo town I felt a bit like the outsider from the Wild West and North Sligo can be pretty remote and bleak at times.

“But when you are there, you don’t want to be anywhere else.

“It gives you peace and you have the time and space to be active to pursue your own passions.

“It still inspires me, and at the moment I am painting like a lunatic and it is the light, the ever changing light looking out the window…the view”.

“I have lived in different places around Sligo, but North Sligo is different, more exposed and more alive.

“There is no room for cobwebs or settling in a cosy position for very long”.

She added: “Part of the reason of opening the Gallery was to have access to the upstairs room.

“The Cottage Restaurant had been upstairs, and it was the first vegetarian restaurant in Sligo, and we used to hang out there when we were younger.

“I saw there was a need for another art gallery in Sligo and I felt I could do something different.

“It was still called after the shop, and I realised that there was a level of artist who would not show in a gallery called after a shop.

“So, I re-branded it under my own name, and it is a very neutral name and I get a lot of business from Northern Ireland and the name is fairly plentiful up there.

“Initially it was anyone who wanted to show art, but we went on to do some very interesting projects over the years.”

So, would she describe herself as a driven woman?

“I am accused, if that’s the word of being a perfectionist, but I can’t be as I never get it right.

“I am not afraid of hard work, and I think that no matter what you do, have a good value system and you treat people as you would like to be treated yourself”.

When asked what Sligo means to her, she said:

‘”It is home, it is where I am, it is the people I work with. I work with great people, and we have great fun, and everyone here works hard.

“I have a great team, so Sligo for me is special and the customers coming in are nearly always in great form”.

She added: “Sligo is not a big county, and if you marketed it carelessly, would it become too crowded and who would benefit from it?

“We have seen that happen in a great many places, in Ireland and all over the world, places that are recoiling from that, trying to recover from what was sold.

“This is where we live so we need to mind it.

“We already have it made here and we have a wonderful space.

“We do struggle economically, but with remote working it should be possible to do a lot more than literally dig up the beaches and roll out roads.

“There has got to be a way of balancing these things for greater minds than mine.

“But Sligo is a very beautiful and inspiring county”.

“Art is great and if you can a bit of yourself into what you do, that’s something not everyone gets a chance to do, or to be.

“Here, in this place you can and that’s quite precious.”