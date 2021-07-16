Martin Lydon appointed new Chief Executive of Sligo County Council

At its July monthly meeting the council formally accepted the recommendation of its Corporate Policy Group that Mr. Lydon be appointed Chief Executive of the Council.

The Council's consideration of the recommendation of the Corporate Policy Group is a requirement of the Local Government (Appointment of Chief Executive) Regulations 2014, following on from a recruitment process conducted by the Public Appointments Service.

It is expected that Mr Lydon will take up his post of Chief Executive in late August.

The new Chief Executive has previously worked with Sligo County Council, serving as Financial/Management Accountant between October 2005 and February 2008.

Since January 2016 Mr Lydon has worked as Director of Services with Roscommon County Council.

Mr Lydon succeeds Ciaran Hayes who stepped down from the position in January having held the role for the past seven years.

Since then, Director of Services for infrastructure Tom Kilfeather has been Acting Chief Executive.