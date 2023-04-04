Many risks taken to bring about peace through the Good Friday Agreement says former Sinn Féin negotiator

A veteran Sligo republican is convinced that there will be a united Ireland “in a relatively short period of time.”

But ex Sligo Mayor and Sinn Féin Councillor Sean MacManus (72) is not sure if it will be in his lifetime.

25 years ago, Mr MacManus was part of the Sinn Féin negotiating team that signed the seminal and historic Good Friday Agreement which brought peace to Northern Ireland, and which was signed on April 10th 1998.

It ended the violence of The Troubles and it was a muti party agreement between most of Northern Ireland’s political parties and the British and Irish governments.

And Northern Ireland’s present devolved government is based on the agreement though the Assembly is not sitting at present.

The Agreement was overwhelmingly endorsed by the people in both jurisdictions in a referendum.

But there were quite a few highs and lows and false starts before it got over the line and Sean MacManus was right in the middle of it.

In a wideranging interview, he outlines the complex background to the Agreement those involved and how some of the negotiators ended up sleeping on chairs or under desks as it came to a tense conclusion.

He adds that in recent months Brexit was a major threat to the Agreement with the prospect of a hard border on the island which could open a “Pandora’s Box” but he is heartened by the recent agreement between the British government and the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

When asked for the background, Mr MacManus went back to around a decade previously.

“It went back to ten years previously where there was a whole series of inter party discussions which developed in what was initially referred to as the Hume/Adams talks around 1988.

“Those discussions developed the idea of moving forward towards some form of agreement well down the road.

“That was the conception of what led to the Good Friday Agreement.”

And Sean MacManus was involved at that early stage, and there had been a group of people working on it for 18 months.

“Both John Hume and Gerry Adams got awful abuse and the SDLP leader got particular abuse from sections of the media who were hostile to the talks and continued to be hostile.

“Both of them took a lot of risks and it was not easy for Gerry Adams and the Sinn Féin leadership as there were those who were distrustful of any form of talks.

“There was a back channel between the British government and Republicans channelled through Martin McGuinness and Brendan Duddy, a businessman in Derry who was a go between.

“There were exchanges of positions and views and then it was in 1992 that the former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Peter Brooke who came out with the famous statement that Britain had no selfish, strategic or economic interest in Northern Ireland and that was significant.

“That opened up the situation which led to the Downing Street Declaration in 1993.”

That enshrined the principle of consent which meant that only the people of Northern Ireland could determine its constitutional future and it was signed by Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and British Prime Minister John Major.

“The IRA then went on a Ceasefire in 1994, but the problem that arose was that the Unionists and the British government began to talk about decommissioning of arms.

“And if that did not happen immediately that Sinn Féin would not be allowed into talks.

“The first public meeting between Sinn Féin and the British government was in November 1994 and I was part of that delegation along with Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness, Gerry Kelly, Lucilita Bhreathnach and Sinead O’Hanlon RIP.

“We met them in Stormont, and I was in a number of meetings, and it was an evolving situation from the early 1990s.”

So what was the spur for the week long meeting that bore the Good Friday Agreement?.

“It was a multifaceted thing.

“In 1996 the Tory government led by John Major had procrastinated so long about letting Sinn Féin into the talks that the IRA went back to armed struggle in 1996.

“In 1997 Tony Bair came to power with a Labour government and almost immediately contacts were again re-opened in re-igniting the Peace Process.

“The IRA went back on ceasefire and serious talks would have started in 1997 and I was involved in those talks as were a significant team from the British and Irish governments and from other parties including the Ulster Unionist Party.

“Those talks were on-going on a wide range of issues like prisoner release, the future of policing, parity of esteem and equality in Northern Ireland from our perspective.

“But one of things that progressed was when George Michell came over from the US to chair the talks and he moved things forward and started to focus people’s attention and that largely led to what is known as The Good Friday Agreement.”

He added: “There was any amount of documents tendered by all parties in those intense negotiations around that Agreement.

“We were at the negotiations for about a week and there were ups and downs.

“At times you felt there was movement and then there would be problems and especially from the Ulster Unionist Party as David Trimble was slow to move.

“And then you would get pessimistic as movement was very slow.

“We had the two governments and then there was pressure from US President Bill Clinton, and you had four or five political parties all talking.

“There were various strands of opinion represented in those final talks.”

It was not the first time that Mr MacManus had come face to face with unionists.

“I was in talks in Harvard in the US with unionists previously.

“Some of them were extremely rude and would not want to talk to you at all and others were more moderate.”

Mr MacManus stayed in Belfast for the negotiations which were a bit like a roller coaster.

He continued: “We were looking for a whole range of issues that had to be addressed and some of them were not addressed until about ten years afterwards.

“The issue of policing in a future Ireland was pretty major as was the release of political prisoners as well.

“And then there are legal issues to ironed out too.”

When asked if the presence of Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern and the close attention from Bill Clinton were key factors in getting an agreement, he said:

“Everybody came to this with good intentions and Bill Clinton would have applied pressure on all sides at various stages and that was quite a factor.

“The Dublin government had a working role as did the British government and we were all trying to resolve a major problem and an historic problem.

“It was in everybody’s interest to get a solution and unionists might feel because they had the whip hand for around 70 years that they were going to be weakened especially if you have an agreement that is going to give recognition to the nationalist position and to review a whole raft of legislation into how the place is governed then they are going to have a perception that their position is being weakened.

“And, I suppose they still have that perception.

“It was difficult, and it was a significant achievement at the time.

“It was very intense and there were people sleeping on chairs and under tables, during breaks between talks in the early hours of the morning.

“Some issues might only need the two governments and then the rest of us might take a chance to get some sleep.”

“I did feel that we were in the middle of something really historic and the whole Peace Process was historic given how long the war lasted.

“It was very much a team effort from all concerned and when we got the news it was very satisfying and it was a feeling of great achievement, that the situation had moved beyond the stalemate of the previous ten years.

“You could see at last some light at the end of the tunnel of what went on previously.

“I think that the position of nationalists was much stronger after the Agreement.”

On the other hand, the unionists had a guarantee that their position in Northern Ireland was not going to change until a majority would vote in favour of a united Ireland.

“I suppose unionists took succour from that. Looking back 25 years, they might not be too happy with that as I feel we are closer to a referendum on a united Ireland.

“I believe there will be a referendum on a united Ireland and that is part of the Good Friday Agreement.

“The increase in the nationalist population in Northern Ireland also clearly plays into a referendum.

“When the Northern state was set up 101 years ago it was 60 per cent unionist and 40 per cent nationalist and now it is neck and neck.

“At the last election unionists no longer had a majority but that is not to say that it could change in the next election.”

So will there be a united Ireland in Sean MacManus’s time?

“I am now 72 years of age and I think there will be a united Ireland in a relatively short period of time.

“But will it be in my lifetime? I don’t know.”

“Fifty years ago, in my first flush of youth I would have thought we would have had a united Ireland but I have a more realistic optimism now.”

So, what were the highlights of the Good Friday Agreement for the Cavan native?

“Peace is the big thing.”

When asked if Brexit was an attack on the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement, he said:

“It certainly was a very complex issue and is not good news and certainly in the context of the behaviour of the Tory party and the ERG in that party that was an attack on the Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement was an international agreement co-signed by Britain and Ireland and guaranteed by other states outside of that.

“That was a very significant part of the Agreement.

“For me the significant threat was a new land border being imposed on the island of Ireland.

“The border had an effect on people’s lives since the foundation of the State but after the Good Friday Agreement the border was transformed.

“You could travel freely over and back, roads that were blown up that we were trying to fill in were now open and that benefited everybody.

“It was all very positive and the big fear would be the re-imposition of a border.

“It had the potential to open up a Pandora’s box.”

But he has been re-assured by the recent agreement between the British government and the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“That has resolved it to a large degree as long as the PM Mr Sunak is intent on carrying out the agreement he made with the EU.

“It looks like he intends to do that despite the reservations of of the DUP.

“He looks like he is going to face the DUP and the ERG down and the recent vote on the Windsor Agreement would indicate that he is going to face these people down.

“The sooner Geoffrey Donaldson leads his party back into Stormont the better as the people of Northern Ireland on both sides are crying out for health and social welfare issues to be dealt with to name a few.

“It is really disheartening that so much effort was put into reaching an agreement 25 years ago, that one segment, 27 DUP public representatives can hold up progress in the north of Ireland.”

He added: “Nothing will happen until after the elections in May and if he does not go back in then we could be looking at Joint Authority between the British and Irish governments.”