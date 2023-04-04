Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Many risks taken to bring about peace through the Good Friday Agreement says former Sinn Féin negotiator

Former Sligo SInn Féin councillor Sean MacManus played leading role in the Good Friday negotiations

Sean MacManus Expand

Close

Sean MacManus

Sean MacManus

Sean MacManus

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

A veteran Sligo republican is convinced that there will be a united Ireland “in a relatively short period of time.”

But ex Sligo Mayor and Sinn Féin Councillor Sean MacManus (72) is not sure if it will be in his lifetime.

Privacy