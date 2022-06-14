Sligo

Man up in court gets a €20k payout after falling and breaking his ankle in courtroom

Sligo Courthouse, Teeling Street. Expand

By Paul Deering

A 41 year old man who fell at Sligo Courthouse has been awarded damages of €20,000.

The case was taken by Peter Kelly of Avondale, Sligo who had sued the Courts Service.

Privacy