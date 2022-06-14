Man up in court gets a €20k payout after falling and breaking his ankle in courtroom

A 41 year old man who fell at Sligo Courthouse has been awarded damages of €20,000.

The case was taken by Peter Kelly of Avondale, Sligo who had sued the Courts Service.

Damages were assessed at €40,000 by Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger at a recent sitting of the High Court in Sligo but found the plaintiff to be 50% negligent himself and reduced the award to €20,000. Costs were also awarded.

The case lasted two days during which the location of the accident was viewed by the Judge.

The plaintiff was represented by Mr Colm Smyth SC with Mr Keith O’Grady Bl, instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor.

The court was told that the plaintiff was attending a District Court hearing at the courthouse on December 17th 2015 as a defendant when the accident happened.

On hearing his case being called, Mr Kelly attempted to make his way to the front of the court but in order to do so had to exit by the rear of courtroom number1.

As he was descending the small set of stairs at the back of the courtroom he fell and sustained a broken ankle.

The High Court was told that the plaintiff’s ankle twisted, he heard a crack and then fell to the ground.

He experienced increasing pain and swelling overnight for which he required painkillers.

He underwent x-rays of his right ankle and foot. He was treated with a black slab (boot) and was referred to the Fracture Clinic at SUH for follow-up and subsequently for pjhysiotherapy.

The plaintiff was unable to walk properly for three months and had experienced pains in his back from using crutches. He was given a home exercise regime by his physiotherapist and he engaged ins these two or three times a day.

When reviewed in July 2017 Mr Kelly reported that his ankle felt weak and stiff. It was worse in the mornings though it improved with activity.

He also complaned of continuing pain and was referred to the Pain Clinic due to a concern that he had developed a complex regional pain syndrome.

An engineer’s inspection of the location of the accident was carried out on May 25th 2016.

Consultant Forensic Engineer, Mark Jordan noted that the carpet on the stairs was not held in place by carpet nails and was loose around the nosings.

This provided movement in the carpet as someone descended.He also found that the middle riser and the lower riser were not the same as the other risers by significant amounts.

Mr Jordan further stated that the widths of the steps were not uniform and there was no handrail in place.

He also outlined that the stairway was dark and lighting was a problem.Because light was transmitted through the glass door from the atrium of the courthouse, there was a distinct contrast problem for a person coming from the darkness of the rear of the public gallery towards the brightness of the atrium.

Mr Jordan believed the stairway to be hazardous. He suggested a handrailing be installed along one side at least along with overhead lighting and the carpet tightened in place.

He noted that this was the main access route for the gallery of the courtroom particularly when the court is in session. The courtroom was closed this week though it’s not clear if this is as a result of the High Court case.