Man stabbed by his brother asks Judge not to jail him

Court hears victim’s middle finger was left hanging off

Jake Farrell (21) pictured outside Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Jake Farrell (21) pictured outside Sligo Courthouse. Pic: Donal Hackett.

By Emma Gallagher

A 21 year old man who stabbed his older brother in the hand after he was told to leave the house they were sharing because of his drug taking.

At Sligo Circuit Court Jake Farrell (21) pleaded guilty to assaulting Morgan Farrell (22) causing him harm at 8 The Print House, Market Yard, Sligo on December 3rd 2020.

