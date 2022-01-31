Man stabbed by his brother asks Judge not to jail him

A 21 year old man who stabbed his older brother in the hand after he was told to leave the house they were sharing because of his drug taking.

At Sligo Circuit Court Jake Farrell (21) pleaded guilty to assaulting Morgan Farrell (22) causing him harm at 8 The Print House, Market Yard, Sligo on December 3rd 2020.

Another charge of producing a knife during the course of committing an assault was taken into consideration.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with state solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh whlle Mr Colm Smyth SC with Mr Eoin McGovern, instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor, appeared for Jake Farrell.

Morgan Farrell in a statement to Gardaí which was read out by Mr Mulrooney, stated he and his brother Jake were living at the apartment along with Emma Pugh, who was the partner of Glen Nairn, who owned the property.

Mr Farrell said his younger brother arrived at the house under the influence of drugs and because of this Jake was asked to leave the apartment and move out.

He said Jake was extremely annoyed and was saying he was going to do himself in and that the blood would be on Morgan’s hands.

Jake Farrell went into the kitchen and got a 10 inch knife which had two turn points at the ends, like a cheese knife.

It had a black handle and Jake came at Morgan and he fell back onto the couch. Jake swung the knife at him and Morgan put his arms up and the knife hit him on the fingers and thumb of his right hand cutting him extremely badly.

He retreated into Ms Pugh’s room and told her what had happened. Jake then went down the stairs and out of the apartment.

Morgan said if he hadn’t held up his arms to protect himself he believed he would have been more seriously injured.

He gave a more detailed statement on January 10th 2021. He said that before the assault, Jake said he was going to cut himself up and say that Morgan did it.

Morgan said he thought he was going to lose his fingers after the stabbing. He had moved into the apartment a month before and Jake had already been living there. Ms Pugh was their cousin.

He said Jake was going around taking tablets such as xanax, valium and sleeping tablets. Morgan was trying to stop Jake but he was continuing to do it behind his back.

On the night of the stabbing, Jake was told he had to move out and found it extremely hard. When told to leave he did and then came back and started kicking the door of the apartment. Morgan let him in as he was afraid Jake would succeed in kicking the door in.

An argument ensued and during the course of the argument Jake went into the kitchen and said he was going to kill himself and Morgan would be to blame.

He lunged at Morgan who said he jumped back and at that point Jake swung the knife. Three of his fingers were badly damaged with the middle finger hanging off.

The court heard that the brothers had lived with their grandmother most of their lives as their parents were not in a position to take care of them. They had a very difficult upbringing.

Ms Pugh’s statement was also read out. In it she said Jake was evicted because he was not paying rent and was using drugs. He had moved in on a temporary arrangement as he was meant to go to Galway to a drug treatment centre.

His stay turned into two months and he had only paid two weeks’ rent, she said. Mr Nairn had given him multiple warnings which fell on deaf ears.

She said Morgan was very quiet and would do his best for his brother to look out for him and keep him away from drugs.

She said Jake’s behaviour got worse. On the day she texted Mr Nairn to come home as Jake and Morgan were arguing. Jake stormed off and Mr Nairn also left and missed the incident.

When Mr Nairn returned to the apartment 10 minutes later, he was told by gardaí he couldn’t go in as it was a crime scene. Jake Farrell when walking away with the paramedics said sorry to Mr Nairn.

A neighbour living beside them told gardaí her doorbell rang and it was Jake Farrell. He was in an awful state and said he was after stabbing Morgan and that he tried to kill himself. She told him he couldn’t come in but did he. She let the gardaí in and Jake was pretending to be asleep on an armchair not knowing what happened.

When paramedics met Morgan Farrell, they observed he had his hand wrapped in a towel. They observed Jake Farrell with a few small lacerations to his neck which were superficial.

Garda Daniel Kelly, led by Mr Mulrooney, outlined how both men were brought to Sligo University Hospital by ambulance and how Gardaí also went there.

Jake Farrell left the ambulance before being assessed by any medical personnel. He declined to go into the Emergency Department and left the area.

However, witness subsequently located him and arrested him at 10.37pm for assault causing harm. He was conveyed to Ballymote Garda Station where he gave two statements.

It was put to him that he had attacked his brother with a knife but the defendant said he did not aim it at him but at himself.

“He (Morgan) grabbed the blade of the knife but I was still holding onto the knife to my neck and he grabbed it and grazed my neck and cut his fingers,” he said.

He said his brother began screaming and he was holding his fingers. The Gardaí came soon after and he was brought to hospital.

“The wound on my neck is self-inflicted but I didn’t mean to do it. I just wanted to give Morgan a fright. We were so close but he has been pushing me away.

“He’s the only person I have. He’s been calling me names and picking on me. I don’t know why. I do everything for him. I got him a place in the apartment,” he said.

Extracts from Morgan Farrell’s statement was put to the defendant but he said his brother was known for lying.

The defendant stated he didn’t come at him with the knife like his brother had stated.

“That’s not how it happened. I wouldn’t do anything to hurt my brother. He’s the only person I have,” he said.

He expressed the hope that his brother would be okay but that he “didn’t ask him to take the knife off me.”

He had the knife to his neck and cut it. He said his brother didn’t care. He put the knife up in front of him.

“I didn’t realise he was going to put his hand up in front of him and that’s when he got the cut on his hand. I didn’t realise I’d done it that bad,” Jake Farrell told Gardaí.

Two medical reports outlining the injuries to Morgan Farrell’s three fingers were handed in to court. There was a displaced fracture of one of the fingers. Pictures of in the injuries were also given to Judge Francis Comerford.

A knife was located in the Market Yard the next day and it was confirmed by Morgan Farrell as the one which had been used by his brother.

The defendant had a previous Public Order conviction and was on bail at the time of the incident on seven counts of theft which were due to be dealt with at the District Court in April.

In reply to Mr Smyth, Garda Kelly agreed there was a background of substance abuse and that both brothers had deprived upbringings.

Mr Smyth outlined how the defendant’s grandmother had raised him for a period before he was brought up in various foster homes. He had also been diagnosed with ADHD.

The defendant was now living in his own accommodation in Donegal and had secured employment in a restaurant.

Morgan Farrell, in evidence, said he didn’t want to see his brother going to jail.

“Me and my brother get on well now and we made it up,” he said, adding, “he’s the only person I have in my life right now.”

Mr Farrell also said his brother had got away from drugs. He agreed with the Judge that drugs had been the cause of what happened.

“He did his best to make it up to me since,” said Mr Farrell. Asked about his hand now, Mr Farrell said it was all right.

Jake Farrell told the court he was really sorry for what he did to his brother. He wasn’t that type of person at all. There was a closeness between them.

His mother and father had addiction problems and TUSLA was in his life up to the age of 18. His father had also been in prison, he told Mr Smyth.

He used to take prescription drugs bought on the street. He got involved in stealing to get food and to feed his drug habit. His mother threw him out of the house.

He accepted he was facing an arson charge in Carrick-on-Shannon where he had set a fire in a property in a ghost estate in order to keep warm.

He agreed with Mr Smyth that he was out of control but that he had now got away from drugs. He was working for over a month now and vowed he would not be seen in court again.

The father of two said his life had changed so much since leaving for Donegal.

Amanda Farrell, mother of the defendant, told the court that she had turned her life around and that she had seen a massive change in her son.

She agreed with Mr Smyth that her children had an awful upbringing. She asked the court for a chance for her son saying he was a good, young man.

Mr Smyth pleaded that Farrell hadn’t a great start in life but he had turned it around and had moved away from Sligo.

Counsel suggested the matter could be let hang over the defendant and for him to adhere to strict probation supervision.

Judge Comerford said the defendant did have a tragic life and so did his brother, Morgan but drug use was certainly not the answer to their difficulties.

He said the case was another incidence of the damage drugs can do in society. The defendant did attempt to stab his brother who had sustained defensive wounds when he raised his arm.

There were serious offences hanging over the defendant but he was only dealing with the case before him, said the Judge.

He accepted there were positive signs but he said the supports needed to be more structured for him.

“He’s in too an uncertain point right now,” said the Judge.

The case was adjourned for one year with the defendant being placed under the supervision of the probation services for that period.

Farrell was remanded initially to October 4th next.

The Judge said he hoped the Farrell family had a good year and he hoped that the victim overcomes the difficulties with his hand.