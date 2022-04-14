A man in his 20s is expected to be charged in connection with the double murder of two men in Sligo later today.

The man’s detention was extended but questioning was suspended overnight and this runs out at 1.30pm when he is expected to be charged.

The Sligo Champion understands the man, who grew up in Sligo and attended school here, will be charged in relation to the deaths of both Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who were found dead in their homes having suffered severe physical injuries.

If the suspect is charged later this morning he is likely to be brought before a court this afternoon or evening.