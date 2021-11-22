Man critical after car strikes ditch

A man in his early sixties is in a critical condition at Sligo University Hospital following a crash at Fivemilebourne, Dromahaire on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 4p.m. The car in which the driver was the sole occupant, left the road and struck a ditch. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

The driver was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R278 at Fivemilebourne on Sunday afternoon to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.