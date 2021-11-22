Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.1°C Dublin

Man critical after car strikes ditch

The man is being treated at Sligo University Hospital. Expand

Close

The man is being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

The man is being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

The man is being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

sligochampion

A man in his early sixties is in a critical condition at Sligo University Hospital following a crash at Fivemilebourne, Dromahaire on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 4p.m. The car in which the driver was the sole occupant, left the road and struck a ditch. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

The driver was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R278 at Fivemilebourne on Sunday afternoon to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy