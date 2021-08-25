Sligo

Man arrested following €106,000 drugs seizure in Collooney

Sligo Champion

A man has been arrested following the seizure of around €106,000 worth of drugs at a house in Collooney on Tuesday night at around 9pm.

Sligo Gardai carried out a search operation at a residential property in Collooney before making the seizure.

During the course of a search and the execution of a search warrant under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 the property was searched and drugs with an estimated street value of €106,000 were seized.

Among the seizure was cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

One man was arrested during the course of the search and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

