Man admits to assaulting woman in her home

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in her home shortly he was due to go on trial at Sligo Circuit Court for the offences on Wednesday last.

A jury of six men and six women had been sworn in to try the case of Vita Luyindula who faced six charges relating to incidents in November and December 2019 at Apartment 6, Springvale, Tubbercurry.

Luyindula, a native of Angola, was represented by Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor.

He had pleaded guilty the previous day to damaging a mobile phone belonging to Carine Tchaya Tchenko on November 10th but faced trial on a charge of falsely imprisoning her on the same occasion and on a charge of assault causing harm to Ms Tchaya Tchenko on the same date.

The defendant also faced charges of assault causing harm on December 19th and with assaulting her on November 6th and November 21st, all at the same address.

As the trial was about to get underway, Judge Francis Comerford was informed by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL, instructed by State Solicitor, Ms Elisa McHugh (prosecuting) that the defendant was pleading guilty to a second charge, that of assault causing harm on November 10th 2019 with the other counts to be taken into consideration on a full facts basis being opened to the court.

After the second guilty plea, the jury was sent for and were told of the developments by Judge Comerford and that their services were no longer required.

He thanked them for their attendance and then exempted them from further jury service for the next three years if they so wished.

Mr Mulrooney sought a Victim Impact report while a probation report was requested by Mr McGovern.

Judge Comerford adjourned sentencing in the matter to April 5th next.