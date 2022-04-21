Man accused of double murder in Sligo is further remanded

A 22 year old man accused of murdering two men in Sligo has been further remanded in custody when he appeared before Sligo District Court this morning via video link from Castlerea Prison.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Gerard McGovern said no application for bail was being made at this time which would have to come before the High Court.

Yousef Palani of 10 Markievicz Heights, Sligo is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at his home at Cartron Heights on April 10th and the murder of Michael Snee at his home at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo on April 12th.

Palani is further accused of assault causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9th.

The court heard that the accused had been medically assessed in the prison since being remanded there from a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Holy Thursday.

Mr McGovern said his legal team will be visiting him when he is out of a mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

Judge Sandra Murphy further remanded the accused in custody to the 12th of May to appear again via video link.