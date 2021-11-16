Man (54) pleads guilty to having cannabis for sale or supply

A 54 year old man pleaded guilty at Sligo Circuit Court to having cannabis for sale or supply, a charge which attracts a mandatory ten year prison term unless exceptional circumstances can be proven.

Ronnie Gallagher of 2 Market House, Market Yard admitted having cannabis worth €13,000 or more on April 28th 2020 for the purpose of sale or supply.

Mr Colm Smyth SC with Eoin McGovern BL instructed by Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor told Judge Francis Comerford that the defendant had previous convictions in the past and it was a case where a probation report would be beneficial before sentencing in the matter.

Mr Smyth also applied to the court for the legal aid certificate to be extended to cover the cost of a psychiatric report on the defendant who has been under the care of a psychiatrist.

Judge Comerford ordered a probation report and also extended the legal aid certificate to cover the cost of a psychiatric report which he also ordered.

The defendant was remanded on his own bail to appear again at the Circuit Court sitting in Sligo on April 5th 2022.