Man (45) admitted assault at Sligo funeral home

A 45 year old man charged with assault at a Sligo funeral home was pleading guilty, Sligo District Court heard.

Michael Sweeney of 62 Caltragh Crescent, Sligo was charged with assaulting Michael Sweeney at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on August 12th 2020.

Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) defending told the court his client is pleading guilty to the offence but asked that sentence be adjourned on the basis the offence happened nearly two years ago.

He said it was a very unfortunate incident between extended family members at a funeral.

He said there now exists civil relations between the parties.

He said the lengthy adjournment to date was beneficial and his client will deal with matters on the next date.

Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned the matter until November for sentence.