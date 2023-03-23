Man (42) jailed in order to ‘protect the people’ of County Sligo town

A Collooney resident has been warned to stay out of the town when he is released from a ten month jail sentence he received at Sligo District Court. The court heard that Peter Dolan (42) of Archway House, Collooney had caused considerable distress in the town.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said the defendant had to be “taken out of circulation to protect the people of Collooney”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour at Main Street, Collooney on February 20 last.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting local publican, Michael Connolly on the same date and location.

And Dolan admitted stealing a bottle of wine to the value of €10 on March 13. The court also heard he was unlawfully at large from Castlerea Prison.

Defence Solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said there were pleas to all matters.

He said the defendant had been in Castlerea Prisomn and when he was released, he was given until March 6 to check in with the prison to see if he was all right. He did not check in, so he was unlawfully at large.

Mr McGovern added that whenever the defendant got out of jail, he would have to leave Collooney. The solicitor added that the defendant needs to go forward and accept the help that he needs.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that gardai got a call about a man shouting and roaring at Main Street, Collooney.When a garda arrived, the defendant was being restrained by off duty garda Seamus McGowan and the defendant was shouting at members of the public. He was arrested and charged.

On the same date gardai got a report that the defendant had assaulted another man in the town.

Michael Connolly told gardai that he ran a family pub in the town, and he arrived at the pub at around 8.45 pm.

He heard someone call his name. Dolan was across the road shouting at him and saying “you c..t you Connolly and f..k you Connolly”.

The defendant crossed the road and invited the publican to hit him. The defendant then punched Michael Connolly on the jaw and the latter rang 999. It was not a hard punch, but it was a shock.

Sergeant Butler told the court the defendant kicked out at passing vehicles and pushed a pedestrian up against a wall, but no complaint was made.

On March 13 the defendant made no attempt to pay for a bottle of wine valued at €10 that he stole from Sligo Gate Filling Station in Collooney.

The court heard he had eight previous convictions.

Mr McGovern said his client’s behaviour had deteriorated over the last number of weeks. He was addicted to alcohol and got off it when he went to a prayer group in Northern Ireland but was back drinking in Collooney.

The defendant was trying to put all matters behind him and needs some medical help in jail.

Mr McGovern said he had spoken to the defendant’s family who have nothing but the best wishes for him. The defendant had been friendly with a girl who had since passed away, and it had an effect on him.

Prison would not cure him as he needed medical help urgently.

The defendant was still a young man, was highly educated but something had gone wrong with him.

The tiniest drop of alcohol sets him off.

Mr McGovern asked the court to be as lenient as possible and all the offences were alcohol related. He had never stolen before and it was alcohol that he took.

Judge O’Reilly said that “to protect the community in Collooney he has to be taken out of circulation and that is the last resort”.

The judge added that the gardai had shown great forbearance and the people of Collooey had shown great tolerance to the defendant.

Mr McGovern said the defendant was “likable” when sober, but he had to move away. The judge said the defendant had left the court with no choice but to put him out of circulation.

He fined the defendant €100 and jailed him for two months for using threatening and abusive behaviour at Main Street, Collooney on February 20 and jailed him for four months consecutively and fined him €100 for the assault on Mchael Connolly on the same date. And he jailed the defendant for a further two months for the theft charge on March 13.

The judge said there was no compensation and no apology to the injured parties.

The judge said the defendant had shown “breathtaking arrogance”.

Mr McGovern said his client was apologietic and the court was not seeing the real defendant. Mr. McGovern said some people liked the defendant and had a lot of respect for him.

The judge said Mr McGovern had done his duty for his client but “enough was enough”.

The defendant was jailed for a further two months for being unlawfully at large.

The total sentence was ten months in jail.