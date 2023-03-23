Sligo

Man (42) jailed in order to ‘protect the people’ of County Sligo town

One of the defendant’s offences was assaulting a local publican

The case was heard at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse. Expand

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

A Collooney resident has been warned to stay out of the town when he is released from a ten month jail sentence he received at Sligo District Court. The court heard that Peter Dolan (42) of Archway House, Collooney had caused considerable distress in the town.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said the defendant had to be “taken out of circulation to protect the people of Collooney”.

