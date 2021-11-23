Man (37) found not guilty of setting house on fire

A 37 year old man has been found not guilty of setting a house on fire in Sligo last year.

A jury of seven men and five women took an hour and ten minutes this afternoon at Sligo Circuit Court to unanimously find Dean Mahon not guilty on three counts he was facing.

Mahon denied committing arson at 11 Pilkington Terrace, Sligo on September 10th 2020 or making a threat to his ex wife, Patrice Mahon that he would set fire to the house.

Mahon also pleaded not guilty to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Patrice Mahon at 16 Racecourse View, Cranmore on the same date. The trial lasted five days before Judge Francis Comerford. The accused was represented by Mr Colm Smyth SC with Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry.

Two men were brought from the house in a serious condition after the fire broke out. Mahon had been drinking in the house with others and it was alleged he went into the bedroom and set bed clothes alight with a cigarette lighter. He denied this and told Gardaí he didn’t know how the fire had started.