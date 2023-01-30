Man (32) made threats to burn partner’s house down in Tubbercurry

A Tubbercurry man who threatened to burn down a woman’s house, has been given a suspended jail sentence, at Sligo District Court.

David Skeffington, (32) of Rathscanlon, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry pleaded guilty to threatening to damage the home of Martha Malcolmson in a way which he knew was likely to endanger her life on December 21 2020 at Silverdale, Ballinacarrow.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself and others and using threatening and abusive behaviour.

The court heard the case had been put back for a Probation Report.

Defence Solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said the defendant had been taking steps to deal with his problems.

It was a family matter as such, and children were involved.

Mr McGovern said if the defendant hadn’t drink taken, he would not have behaved in the way that he did.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that on December 23, 2020 a woman had made a complaint about the defendant that he had threatened to burn her house down around her and was very abusive and called her all sorts of names on December 21, 2020.

The defendant was arrested and questioned on this matter.

Mr McGovern said he was at the home of his then partner to see his two children and he was painting the rooms and he had drunk four or five cans of beer and she gave him two more and he cannot handle alcohol.

There was mention of a bottle of gin and when she would not give it to him, and it was thrown outside the house, and he started to drink it and he lost his mind, and he made some comments to his neighbour and his ex-partner.

The defendant had an alcohol problem and without alcohol “he was a gentleman”.

Mr McGovern added that the defendant should not drink as it leads him to court.

The solicitor said the defendant’s relationship had broken down and he has family and extended family living near him.

These charges went back to December 2020, the court heard.

Judge Vincent Deane gave the defendant a six month jail sentence suspended for two years on the threat to damage property, on condition that he engage with and follow all recommendations of Probation, attend an anger management course for six months and a programme on the effects of domestic violence on children and enter a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years. The remaining charges were taken into consideration.