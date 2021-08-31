Man, 28 denied bail on theft charges

A 28 year old man before the district court on a number of charges including theft, handling stolen property and the unauthorised taking of an MPV has been denied bail.

Dean Barrett, with addresses in Mountain View, Tubbercurry and Horseshoe Crescent, Coolaney, appeared before Judge Kevin Kilrane at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Sunday. He is charged with a number of offences including theft of clothing to the value of €55 from Elvery’s, Johnston Court, Sligo on July 31st, possession of stolen property including cheque books, documents, coins and sunglasses at Cairns Drive, Sligo on August 28th, theft of €10 in cash at the Riverside Hotel, Sligo on August 27th, the unauthorised taking of a MPV between August 26th and 27th from Cemetery Road, Sligo and a further theft charge of clothing to the value of €93 from Sports Direct, Castle St, Sligo on August 27th.

He was refused bail and was remanded to appear via video-link from Harristown District Court on Friday. Mr Gerard McGovern (solicitor) appeared.