Man (27) who was racially abused in Sligo bar followed his abuser outside and punched him

A former Sligo student who suffered “appalling racial abuse” has been given the Probation Act after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a Polish national, causing him harm over four years ago.

Ogaga Nwigirigi (27) of Cushlawn Close, Tallaght admitted assaulting Bartoz Zakowski causing him harm at Rockwood Parade on March 11 2018.

The accused was called a “black monkey” in the Garavogue Bar, the court heard.

Outlining the case, State Prosecutor Leo Mulrooney BL, instructed by State Solicitor Elisa McHugh, said there were two incidents, one was a precursor to the assault and this was in the Garavogue Bar and the second was outside.

In his statement to Gardaí, Bartoz Zakowski said he had been socialising in Sligo, it was the early hours, and he went into the Garavogue bar where he met an old school-friend from Poland, Aleksandra Novack, and a black male was standing beside her and he wrongly thought he was harassing her.

The woman had been in the company of Nwigirigi and they had been dancing and kissing.

The injured party took umbrage at this and swung a punch at the accused which missed but struck the lady, the court heard.

Mr Mulrooney said the injured party was drunk in the bar and CCTV footage showed that he was the aggressor in the bar.

The injured party’s statement added that after being escorted out of the bar by security staff he made his way towards Barton Smith’s.

As he did so he got a punch to the right side of his face from behind. He fell to the ground, got up and got two more punches to the back of the head.

His arm was swollen, and he went to Sligo University Hospital the next morning.

Anthony Love a security guard at the Garavogue Bar said he saw the injured party coming down the slipway and he saw a man attacking him from behind and the injured party was pushed to the ground.The attacker was the accused.

Nwigirigi had moved abroad but came back to Ireland to Tallaght Garda Station where he was arrested and questioned.

In a statement to Sligo garda Kevin O’Hora the accused said he had been a business student in the Sligo from 2017 to 2018.

He had gone to the Garavogue Bar for a drink, met a blonde lady and they were getting on well when the complainant came along talking Polish and said:

“What are you doing with this monkey, do you not want to dance with me?”

The accused said he got a smell of alcohol from the complainant who kept on racially abusing him.

The injured party took a swing, missed him and hit the young woman.

Both parties were escorted outside, and the injured party continued a barrage of racist abuse for a period before walking towards the Glasshouse Hotel.

The accused walked around the block to confront the injured party.

“I hit him first as he had already hit me in the night club, “the accused said.

“He called me a black monkey and that my family were slaves and that I did not deserve to be in this country.”

The accused’s statement added that he would like to have looked the injured party in the eye to apologise for the assault and hoped that the inured party would also take responsibility for his actions.

The court heard that the injured party had gone back to Poland and the young womandid not want to put the matter any further.

A Victim Impact Statement read out on behalf of the injured party said the assault had a huge effect on his private and professional life.

He was afraid to go out in public in case it might happen again.

He no longer trusted people, found it harder to make friends and the injury to his elbow meant he could not follow his dream of being a car mechanic.

“It is a personal tragedy I have to live with on a daily basis,” he said.

He added that he did not feel safe in Sligo any more and was going back to Poland.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions.

Defence Counsel, Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Tom MacSharry, solicitor, said the incident had happened four and a half years ago.

A statement from the lady said she had met a black guy she liked and kissed in the nightclub.

She said that the injured party approached, spoke to her in Polish and asked her why would she be talking to the defendant and he used racist language.

The woman asked the injured party why was he being racist.

And she got a punch in the head from the injured party who was drunk.

Mr O’Grady said if the accused and the woman had made statements there could have been a prosecution taken against the injured party.

The accused came to Tallaght Garda Station because he wanted to deal with the matter and gave a full honest account of all that happened.

Mr O’Grady said his client should not have pursued the injured party from the pub.

Judge Keenan Johnson said the accused was the victim of abhorrent racism and it made his stomach churn.

Mr O’Grady said the accused was an Irish man, a scholar, a sportsman and a gentleman and did not deserve this.

He added that it was an irony that a Polish national was abusing an Irish citizen saying that he was not entitled to be here.

The counsel said the assault was totally out of character for the defendant.

He was now 27 and had been studying in Sligo

He then went to Queens Ulster Belfast for further qualifications and was now living in the Netherlands with his partner.

While in Ireland he had integrated himself into this society

He played GAA for Thomas Davis and rugby for St Mary’s, Tallaght.

The defendant was a student representative and had helped in the Schools Erasmus Programme at Queens and was a member off the Boys Brigade.

The defendant had no previous convictions, had shown remorse saying:

“If I caused him pain, I am very sorry.”

A reference from a lecturer in English in Trinity College was also handed into the court.

Mr O’Grady asked the court not to convict the defendant of assault but to exercise its discretion and apply Section 1.2 of the Probation Act which is still technically a conviction.

“He would not be here if he had not been born a black man,” submitted Mr O’Grady.

The defendant had made a bad decision after suffering appalling abuse, the court heard.

Judge Keenan Johnson said the victim had brought much of what happened on himself by his appalling behaviour and the court had evidence of that.

But the defendant over-reacted in the aftermath.

The judge said the injured party’s injuries that would affect his career as a mechanic and a form of recompense would be needed by the court.

He added that the comments from the injured party in the Garavogue Bar were very racist, provocative and derogatory and have no place in a civilisedsociety.

Ireland had become a diverse society and embraced people from different cultures, and it made this country a better place to live..

There was no wrong-doing by the defendant in the Garavogue Bar.

When the parties left the bar, the injured party continued to abuse the defendant

The defendant was riled and justifiably so and he followed the injured party and carried out a serious assault on him.

The injured party had a tear on his triceps and suffered a serious injury.

The judge added that both the defendant and the Polish woman could have made a complaint about racist behaviour.

An aggravating factor was the nature of the assault which was quite violent and done in the heat of the moment and had negative implications for the accused.

There was a considerable amount of mitigation. There was an early plea, good co-operation with the gardai which saved the State a trial and spared the injured party from giving evidence.

The judge said there was an element of provocation as the defendant was “hit with serious racial abuse.”

The defendant had a clear previous record, had integrated into Irish society and had bettered himself.

The incident was a momentary lapse of judgement, in the heat of the moment because of the level of racial abuse.

But the judge added that this did not justify the defendant’s behaviour as he had other options.

The judge ordered that €3,000 be paid in compensation to the injured party and when that was done Section 1.2 of the Probation Act would be applied.

The judge said there were extenuating circumstances, it was a a very unusual case which justified the verdict.

The judge added that this was not somebody buying their way out of trouble.

The case was adjourned to January 10 for payment of the sum.