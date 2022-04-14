Man (22) remanded in custody after being charged with two Sligo murders

Yousef Palani pictured being brought into Sligo Courthouse where he was charged with the murder of two men and assault causing harm to a third. Pic: Donal Hackett.

A solicitor representing a 22 year old man charged with the murder of two men in Sligo has asked that he be urgently psychiatrically assessed.

Yousef Palani of 10 Markievicz Heights, Sligo appeared before a special sitting of the District charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in the town. The accused also faced a charge of assault causing serious harm to Anthony Burke.

Solicitor Gerard McGovern who appeared for bearded Palani, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit and navy runners asked that it be marked on the charge sheets that the accused be put on suicide watch and that he be psychiatrically assessed immediately and “not in weeks to come” by a psychiatrist attached to the prison service or the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, Dublin.

Detective Garda Conor Jordan gave evidence of arresting Palani this afternoon at Sligo Garda Station and subsequently charging him with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights on April 10th last. The accused made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Garda Gary Conneely gave evidence of charging Palani with the murder of Michael Snee at City View Apartments on April 12th. The accused replied: “No, I understand that Gary” when the charge was put to him.

Garda Kevin O’Hora gave evidence of charging the accused with assault causing harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9th. The accused made no reply when charged.

Mr McGovern said there would be no application for bail.

Members of the Moffitt and Snee families were in court as well as Mr Burke.

Judge Sandra Murphy remanded Palani in custody to appear again at Sligo District Court by video link from Castlerea Prison on April 21st. The remand application was made by Inspector Ursula Hussey.

There was a large crowd outside the courthouse on Teeling Street for the short hearing and abuse was shouted as Palani was brought to and from the sitting in a Garda van which was also struck by members of the public with their fists.