Man (21) sexually assaulted schoolgirl (14) at football field

The case was heard at Sligo Circuit Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse above.

A 21 year old man who sexually assaulted a 14 year old girl had suffered mental health difficulties in his mid to late teens, Sligo Circuit Court was told,.

Before the court was Darren Hyland of Killeen, Swinford who admitted two counts of sexual assaulting the girl at a location in County Sligo on December 27th 2017.

The court was told that Hyland had been given the option of the case being dealt with in the District Court on a plea of guilty but this had not been forthcoing and he had been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court on September 25th 2019.

In June 2021 Hyland pleaded to one of the counts on a full facts basis with count one to be taken into consideration.

The victim, now aged 18, but was 14 at the time while Hyland was 21 and is 25 now.

In her statement to Gardaí which was read by Mr Leo Mulrooney BL with State Solicitor Ms Elisa McHugh (prosecuting), the victim outlined how she was a third year student in secondary school at the time and knew Hyland.

She met a friend at lunchtime and were later joined by Hyland before proceeding to a local football field.

The victim’s male friend received a phonecall and went off to take it.

Hyland was talking to the victim before he got her against a wall and kissed her.

Her friend came back pushed the defendant off the victim, asking him what the hell he was doing, that she was only 14.

The victim described the kiss as being forceful.

“He had me up against the wall and I couldn’t move,” she said. She described the kiss as being normal but long.

It was about 4pm at this stage. She descrinbed how Hyland had her in such as way she couldn’t push him away.

She was angry and disgusted as she knew what he did was wrong and she didn’t want it, said Mr Mulrooney.

He pointed out that this was the evidence in relation to count one.

Two other teenagers subsequently joined the group and they were talking for awhile before they all left, bar the victim and Hyland.

The victim stated she wasn’t sure why she stayed.

He then began kissing the victim again and got her on the ground.

“He kind of pushed me, nit hard but gently,” she said. She was scared. She recalled seeing him coming down on top of her.

He put his hands up under her upper clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Hyland also placed a hand on her thigh and tried to place it between her legs.

She said that Hyland must have moved his weight at one point as she managed to get up and run off home.

She said she had been too afraid to tell Hyland to stop. This second incident had last about ten minutes, the first a few seconds.

Mr Mulrooney said word had reached the victim’s older sister that something had happened and she asked her about it.

The victim told her about the first assault and informed her about the second one a few days later.

The Gardaí were contacted and the victim was interviewed.Hyland was arrested on September 20th 2018 and questioned.

He did not accept any criminal responsibility for what happened. He confirmed that a kiss had taken place but said the girl had initiated it and this (complaint) was part of some conspiracy to get him into trouble.

Mr Mulrooney said Hyland denied the matters with regard to count two.

Investigating Garda, Trevor Hyland told the court that the defendant did not have any previous convictions in Ireland but had one in Germany dated December 19th 2017 for dishonesty of services.

The Garda confirmed this was in relation to an unpaid train ticket.

The victim read her own Victim Impact Statement to the court. She said the past four years had been the hardest of her life. She said she never knew when the case would come to an end.

The incident made her feel like she couldn’t trust other men. She could no longer hnag out with her friends at the field where they loved to go because of what happened.

“It would bring back bad memories and made me feel uncomfortable,” she said. It was their favourite place to go

Evene today, when she passed the area she could not help but feel sad over the fact she was sexually assaulted.

The crime had also impact on her family. They were upset and angry and they became very worried.

“It had an impact on my mental health and was one of the reasons I received professional help from a psychologist. I felt like a part of me was taken away. I was only 14 when this happened to me. At that age I should have been having fun with my friends , living the best years of our lives.

“I shouldn’t have been constantly wondering why something like this would happen to me.”

She said it was impossible to escape the reality of sexual assault as it is always being reported, shared and talked about.

“It is not some thing that can just be blocked out. This means that every time I see an article or post about it, I am forced to remember the trauma I went through.

“For some time after the crime took place I had nightmares about the incident. These nightmares left me feeling very uneasy and had a negative impact on my quality of sleep.

“I am always worried that I will see the offender outside on the streets by chance and I feel a sense panic take over me when I see someone with similar physical qualities.

“I blamed myself for being sexually assaulted for a long time. I wondered if it was something I said or did that provoked the offender to do this to me.

“I felt disgusted with myself and no one deserves to feel that way. The crime always has and always will make me feel upset, angry and confused. I have to live with this for the rest of my life . I will never be able to forget what happened to me,” she said.

In reply to Mr Eanna Mulloy SC with Mr Sean Raftery BL (instructed by Mr Phelim O’Neill, Solicitor), Garda Hyland agreed that after returning home after the incidents, the victim had her dinner before going back to the football field.

The defendant wasn’t interviewed until September 2018 as there was an issue locating him. He had moved address shortly after the incident.

Mr Mulloy outlined how Hyland had outlined to being bullied at school as a teenager so much so that he withdrew from classes and in effect he was holed up in his bedroom for a considerable time and that he had spent a week in St Columba’s, Sligo in 2015 as an involuntary patient with the Gardaí assisting in his removal from the family home.

Mr Mulloy pleaded that the defendant had pleaded guilty and though it was a late plea, in a case such as this it was of good value to the administration of justice and he deserved some credit for not prolonging matters.

Mr Mulloy read from a neuro psychological report on the defendant in which it was stated Hyland was dyslexic but he was in denial of this.

It also stated that he was remorseful and embarrassed.

He considered the World as a threatening place and he was prone to worry. He was the type of person who would prefer to read than seek a relationship.

He did not mention the bullying but this had been related to the Gardaí.

Hyland was currently a second year college student.

Judge Francis Comerford noted from the report that there was a remarkable lack of engagement regarding the circumstances of the case.

Mr Mulloy said he was seeking an adjournment of sentencing so a probation report could be prepared. He felt it would be worthwhile in all the circumstances of the case.

He said he did not intend calling the defendant to give evidence but that he wanted to tender an apology through him.

Hyland had put together a written apology but Mr Mulloy said it was too convoluted.

Judge Comerford said the offence was a very serious one, the sexual assault of someone well under the age of 17. A 21 year old man had committed two sexual assaults on a 14 year old girl who was wholly innocent.

He had been socialising with secondary school students.

“Nine months later he was interviewed but he doesn’t admit his wrongdoing and blames the child in some way,” said the Judge who noted that there had been a very late guilty plea.

He said he accepted the sincerity of the victim impact report.

“Victims do question themselves and this is completely understandable but there is no factual basis for that and they aren’t to blame only the person who committed the offence is,” said Judge Comerford.

He said a 21 year old socialising with mid teens suggested one or two things, that he was a predator seeking out young victims or that he himself was compromised or affected in some way.

There were deep rooted problems in his life and this did make a difference in sentencing.

It did seem there were certain personal circumstances of the defendant.

According to the report, he had effectively locked himself in his room perhaps for a year, perhaps for two years, this was not quite clear and he had become reclusive.

When he was 15 he had attempted to run away and he went to live with his sister. It took several years to bring him around.

The evidence was that in 2015 he was admitted involuntarily to St Columba’s with Garda assistance. Afterwards he travelled outside the country and he came back towards the end of 2017 and committed this offence.

The Judge said there had been a marked psychological breakdown in 2015.

“The report indicates an individual who was compromised on a psychological level and maybe someone who was suffering from the psychological impact of a breakdown in his mid teens and which continued for a number of years,” he said.

He said he was going to accede to the request and adjourn sentencing to April 5th for a probation report.

The Judge said he regretted this made the case longer for the victim but he said he had a duty to impose the appropriate sentence on the defendant.

He stressed again that all of the responsibility for this offence rested with the defendant.